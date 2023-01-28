ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHBS

Fayetteville patrolman offers winter driving tips

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police officer Ethan Mabie said these driving conditions are the worst he's seen in his five years on the force. He has now moved from proactive to reactive patrolling. "People that are out are seeing vehicles in the ditch and wanting us to check on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard helps out drivers on icy roads

LOWELL, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard has been deployed to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Whenever we're needed, you know, the Arkansas National Guard is always ready, always there," Capt. Andrew Pang said. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the guard on Monday. Since then, crews in Lowell,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fort Smith police searching for missing teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are asking for help locating a missing teenager. Tylar Jimenez, 13, was last seen wearing a black or gray hoodie with cargo pants and black sneakers. According to police, Jimenez was reported missing from the 3500 block of south 31st in Fort...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team

ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
FORT SMITH, AR
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas road crews having another busy day

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are treating streets and highways while waiting for another round of sleet and freezing rain. "Just a brief break here and we'll get back to it this afternoon," Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson, said midday Wednesday. ARDOT's focus has shifted primarily to the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Jury selection for Mauricio Torres' third trial starts Monday

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The third trial for Mauricio Torres starts Monday, Jan. 30 in Benton County, according to court documents. Torres was found guilty of capital murder twice, once in 2016 and once in 2020, for raping and killing his 6-year-old son, Isaiah, in March 2015. Torres was...

