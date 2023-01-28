Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Public defenders assigned in Fayetteville capital murder case
A pair of public defenders have been named to serve as counsel for the defendant in an upcoming Fayetteville capital murder trial.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
Missing teen located safe in Fort Smith
SHARE! Fort Smith Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 28.
Fayetteville patrolman offers winter driving tips
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police officer Ethan Mabie said these driving conditions are the worst he's seen in his five years on the force. He has now moved from proactive to reactive patrolling. "People that are out are seeing vehicles in the ditch and wanting us to check on...
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
Arkansas National Guard helps out drivers on icy roads
LOWELL, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard has been deployed to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Whenever we're needed, you know, the Arkansas National Guard is always ready, always there," Capt. Andrew Pang said. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the guard on Monday. Since then, crews in Lowell,...
Fort Smith police searching for missing teen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are asking for help locating a missing teenager. Tylar Jimenez, 13, was last seen wearing a black or gray hoodie with cargo pants and black sneakers. According to police, Jimenez was reported missing from the 3500 block of south 31st in Fort...
Fort Smith, Fayetteville & other districts declares AMI Day for Wednesday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many students in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will stay home for a third consecutive day on Wednesday. A storm of sleet, ice and snow hit the area Monday morning and road conditions were still dicey Tuesday afternoon. Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, Bentonville, Farmington,...
Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team
ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
Arkansas road crews having another busy day
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are treating streets and highways while waiting for another round of sleet and freezing rain. "Just a brief break here and we'll get back to it this afternoon," Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson, said midday Wednesday. ARDOT's focus has shifted primarily to the...
Fort Smith restaurant employees react to recent burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is still looking for whoever burglarized several Fort Smith restaurants over the weekend.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Crews work to repair water line in Washington County
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Crews are trying to make repairs to a section of a water line running under the Illinois River.
Group holds drive-thru signature petition to stop Washington County Jail upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition is collecting petitions to stop Washington County from using about $18 million in COVID-19 recovery funds for a jail expansion. Saturday, the group held a drive-thru signature collection across from the Washington County Court House. Organizers said the goal is to...
Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
Jury selection for Mauricio Torres' third trial starts Monday
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The third trial for Mauricio Torres starts Monday, Jan. 30 in Benton County, according to court documents. Torres was found guilty of capital murder twice, once in 2016 and once in 2020, for raping and killing his 6-year-old son, Isaiah, in March 2015. Torres was...
