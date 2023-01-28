Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
Vinnie Cugini Becomes WPIAL’s All-Time Leading Scorer
On Tuesday night, history was made in WPIAL basketball as Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini became the WPIAL’s all-time scoring leader, scoring 33 points to leap past Tom Pipkins’ record of 2,838 points. Cugini set the record with a free throw late in the game, surpassing Pipkins’ long-standing...
Tough to Beat Twice: UNC Once Again Heating up After Loss to Pitt
After Roy Williams’ North Carolina squads dominated Pitt from 2013-19, the Panthers have now flipped the series around, winning four of their last five games against the Tar Heels dating back to 2020. Last year’s Pitt team — the same team that finished 11-21 and 6-14 in ACC play...
2024 3-Star DT Francis Brewu’s Junior Day Visit Ended With Offer From a ‘Dream School’
Francis Brewu didn’t go into his recent Junior Day visit at Pitt with an offer, but he was thankful to leave with an offer from one of his dream schools. Brewu — a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle from Thomas Worthington High in Columbus, Ohio — was hoping that he’d be able to head home with an offer, but he wasn’t expecting it. He liked Pitt, but now he knows it’s mutual.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 1
Update (10:43 AM)- **Congrats to Aliquippa athlete Nate Lindsey for officially signing with Fordham. **Congrats to Aliquippa safety Donovan Walker for officially signing today with Ohio University. Update (10:23 AM)- *Congrats to Aliquippa 2023 defensive tackle Neco Eberhardt for signing today with Albany. Update (9:40 a.m.) Pitt offered Matthew McLaurin...
Duquesne WBB Drops 50th Anniversary Game
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team never led in an 83-61 loss to Massachusetts Sunday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne (14-8/4-5 Atlantic 10) was led by Amaya Hamilton’s 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Ayanna Townsend came off the bench to put up 11 points and seven rebounds. Megan McConnell’s contribution resulted in nine points and eight rebounds.
Die-Hards: Pitt Offers Finnish Prospect Morris Ugusuk, Friend of Federiko Federiko
On Tuesday, the Pitt basketball program offered a high school prospect for the first time in months, extending a scholarship offer to Morris Ugusuk out of Helsinki, Finland. Ugusuk, who is a 6-foot-4 guard in the class of 2024, plays basketball in Finland still but plans to come over to the United States for his senior year.
