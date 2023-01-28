NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO