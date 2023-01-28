ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
GIBSONIA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vinnie Cugini Becomes WPIAL’s All-Time Leading Scorer

On Tuesday night, history was made in WPIAL basketball as Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini became the WPIAL’s all-time scoring leader, scoring 33 points to leap past Tom Pipkins’ record of 2,838 points. Cugini set the record with a free throw late in the game, surpassing Pipkins’ long-standing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
NEW CASTLE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 1

Update (10:43 AM)- **Congrats to Aliquippa athlete Nate Lindsey for officially signing with Fordham. **Congrats to Aliquippa safety Donovan Walker for officially signing today with Ohio University. Update (10:23 AM)- *Congrats to Aliquippa 2023 defensive tackle Neco Eberhardt for signing today with Albany. Update (9:40 a.m.) Pitt offered Matthew McLaurin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Tough to Beat Twice: UNC Once Again Heating up After Loss to Pitt

After Roy Williams’ North Carolina squads dominated Pitt from 2013-19, the Panthers have now flipped the series around, winning four of their last five games against the Tar Heels dating back to 2020. Last year’s Pitt team — the same team that finished 11-21 and 6-14 in ACC play...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star OL Anthony Crawford ‘Waiting Patiently’ For Pitt Offer After Junior Day Visit

Anthony Crawford hasn’t received an offer from Pitt, but during his most recent visit to Pittsburgh, the coaching staff made him feel like he was already part of the family. Crawford, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound three-star offensive lineman from Union City High in Union City, New Jersey, made a trip to Pittsburgh for the Junior Day festivities, and he was able to spend more time with the coaching staff than ever before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space

A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
lsxmag.com

Event Coverage From The 2023 Pittsburgh World Of Wheels

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is known as the “Steel City” and it lived up to that name when the MAXmotive World of Wheels presented by NAPA came to town. The David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh was ground zero for the show, and it featured an astonishing amount of well-built regional rides.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh

Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

East End Brewing's new taproom in the South Hills set to open in March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- East End Brewing is inching closer to opening its brand new location in the South Hills!Founder Scott Smith says the new taproom in Mt. Lebanon's business district along Route 19 will be opening in March.While it won't be a full brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers, and ciders, among other types of drinks.An official opening date has yet to be announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Considers Updates To Golf Facilities

Cranberry Township is continuing to look at ways to update their flagship golf course. The township has undertaken developing a master plan for Cranberry Highlands—a township owned 18-hole course that was built 20 years ago. The board of supervisors is considering a possible agreement with a golf course analyst...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

