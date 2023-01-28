Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record
PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vinnie Cugini Becomes WPIAL’s All-Time Leading Scorer
On Tuesday night, history was made in WPIAL basketball as Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini became the WPIAL’s all-time scoring leader, scoring 33 points to leap past Tom Pipkins’ record of 2,838 points. Cugini set the record with a free throw late in the game, surpassing Pipkins’ long-standing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL team wrestling roundup: Penn-Trafford takes down Kiski Area; Fox Chapel gets dramatic win
Penn-Trafford stunned wrestling fans a week ago when it defeated Norwin to create a three-way tie in Section 3-3A. The Warriors kept that momentum going Monday in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 3A team championships. Penn-Trafford reversed an early season loss to Kiski Area by defeating the Cavaliers,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 1
Update (10:43 AM)- **Congrats to Aliquippa athlete Nate Lindsey for officially signing with Fordham. **Congrats to Aliquippa safety Donovan Walker for officially signing today with Ohio University. Update (10:23 AM)- *Congrats to Aliquippa 2023 defensive tackle Neco Eberhardt for signing today with Albany. Update (9:40 a.m.) Pitt offered Matthew McLaurin...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tough to Beat Twice: UNC Once Again Heating up After Loss to Pitt
After Roy Williams’ North Carolina squads dominated Pitt from 2013-19, the Panthers have now flipped the series around, winning four of their last five games against the Tar Heels dating back to 2020. Last year’s Pitt team — the same team that finished 11-21 and 6-14 in ACC play...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star OL Anthony Crawford ‘Waiting Patiently’ For Pitt Offer After Junior Day Visit
Anthony Crawford hasn’t received an offer from Pitt, but during his most recent visit to Pittsburgh, the coaching staff made him feel like he was already part of the family. Crawford, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound three-star offensive lineman from Union City High in Union City, New Jersey, made a trip to Pittsburgh for the Junior Day festivities, and he was able to spend more time with the coaching staff than ever before.
Pitt’s Full 2023 Football Schedule Released
Pitt’s non-conference schedule kicks off with a program-first matchup against Wofford before hosting Cincinnati and traveling to West Virginia.
No injuries in Penn Hills fire at former Rosedale Lanes building
A portion of the roof of a Penn Hills building that formerly housed the old Rosedale Lanes bowling alley caught fire around midday Jan. 31. Firefighters from three Penn Hills fire departments, including the nearby Rosedale fire station, responded to the one alarm fire at what is now Topline Converter Inc., a custom remanufacturing shop.
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roof
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space
A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
lsxmag.com
Event Coverage From The 2023 Pittsburgh World Of Wheels
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is known as the “Steel City” and it lived up to that name when the MAXmotive World of Wheels presented by NAPA came to town. The David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh was ground zero for the show, and it featured an astonishing amount of well-built regional rides.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh
Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
East End Brewing's new taproom in the South Hills set to open in March
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- East End Brewing is inching closer to opening its brand new location in the South Hills!Founder Scott Smith says the new taproom in Mt. Lebanon's business district along Route 19 will be opening in March.While it won't be a full brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers, and ciders, among other types of drinks.An official opening date has yet to be announced.
Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique
The interior ascends to a quirky dimension.
Neighbors concerned with crumbling roof on house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
Frustration is building over a property in the Knoxville neighborhood. Over the last few years, pieces have fallen from the home with the latest being a part of the roof collapsing on to the neighbor’s house next door.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Considers Updates To Golf Facilities
Cranberry Township is continuing to look at ways to update their flagship golf course. The township has undertaken developing a master plan for Cranberry Highlands—a township owned 18-hole course that was built 20 years ago. The board of supervisors is considering a possible agreement with a golf course analyst...
Pittsburgh EMS, firefighters lift pickup truck off pinned woman
Emergency responders in Pittsburgh lifted a pickup truck off of a woman who been pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, Pittsburgh police said. Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire 32 Engine and members of EMS Rescue 2 lifted the vehicle off the woman, who was hit...
BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College.
Tequila Cowboy owner signs lease to take over Jerome Bettis Grille 36
The owner of Tequila Cowboy is set to take over the location that was once Jerome Bettis Grille 36 in Pittsburgh. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the owner of Tequila Cowboy will turn the former Jerome Bettis Grille 36 into a restaurant/sports bar. It’s being reported that they hope to open in June. A name […]
