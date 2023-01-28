ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect charged with murder after man, 62, found dead inside Bronx apartment

NEW YORK - A suspect has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old man was found dead with trauma to the head inside a basement apartment in Highbridge, the NYPD said. According to police, Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx, is also charged with manslaughter, as well as criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In 2 Separate Shootings In Yonkers: Police

Two men have been charged in relation to two separate shootings that left multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said. Both shootings happened in Yonkers, with one occurring on Friday, Jan. 20 on Saint Joseph Avenue, and one occurring on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Beaumont Circle, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Boy, 17, fatally shot in NYC during spike in teen gun violence

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in East Harlem on Sunday – the latest teen to succumb to gun violence in the city, cops say.  Dominick Allen was blasted in the chest on East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:15 p.m., authorities said. The motive for the killing is unclear. When cops responded to the scene for a “shots fired” call, Allen had already been taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.  Police found “numerous” shell casings at the scene, police said.  No arrests have been made.  The shooting comes weeks after NYPD data reviewed by The Post revealed that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

