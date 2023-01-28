Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx
A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
16-year-old boy critically injured in stabbing in the Bronx; search for suspects underway
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach with an unknown object.
bronx.com
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
fox5ny.com
Suspect charged with murder after man, 62, found dead inside Bronx apartment
NEW YORK - A suspect has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old man was found dead with trauma to the head inside a basement apartment in Highbridge, the NYPD said. According to police, Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx, is also charged with manslaughter, as well as criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm.
VIDEO: Woman on Manhattan 1 train robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought
Police are looking to identify a man aboard an Upper Manhattan subway train who robbed a woman’s wallet at gunpoint over the weekend, authorities said.
Boy, 16, fighting for life after Bronx stabbing; 5 sought
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Woman of interest sought in deadly arson at Bronx home: police
Police released footage of a woman of interest they’re searching for in a suspected arson that left one person dead and two injured at a Bronx home last weekend.
Officials: Yonkers man faces federal charges in assassination plot
Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Dramatic video shows gunman open fire on group in the Bronx, man attacked with rock in bodega
The NYPD released video on Monday of an incident in October in which a man opened fire on a group of people in the Bronx. The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 on Nelson Avenue near West 156th Street in Highbridge, according to police.
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
Duo Charged In 2 Separate Shootings In Yonkers: Police
Two men have been charged in relation to two separate shootings that left multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said. Both shootings happened in Yonkers, with one occurring on Friday, Jan. 20 on Saint Joseph Avenue, and one occurring on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Beaumont Circle, according to Yonkers Police.
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
fox5ny.com
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
Man, 26, found fatally shot inside SUV on Bronx street
Police are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Bronx Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Boy, 17, fatally shot in NYC during spike in teen gun violence
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in East Harlem on Sunday – the latest teen to succumb to gun violence in the city, cops say. Dominick Allen was blasted in the chest on East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:15 p.m., authorities said. The motive for the killing is unclear. When cops responded to the scene for a “shots fired” call, Allen had already been taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Police found “numerous” shell casings at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made. The shooting comes weeks after NYPD data reviewed by The Post revealed that a...
Shots fired during robbery at 7-Eleven in Manhattan, 2 men on the run
Police are searching for two gunmen involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven in Kips Bay, Manhattan.
NYPD: Brooklyn man in custody following fatal shooting in Queens
A man is now in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he murdered a 26-year-old man in Queens.
Comments / 3