A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in East Harlem on Sunday – the latest teen to succumb to gun violence in the city, cops say. Dominick Allen was blasted in the chest on East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:15 p.m., authorities said. The motive for the killing is unclear. When cops responded to the scene for a “shots fired” call, Allen had already been taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Police found “numerous” shell casings at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made. The shooting comes weeks after NYPD data reviewed by The Post revealed that a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO