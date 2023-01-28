Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Sugar Grove Village President wants major development project
Susan Smith serves on a Village of Sugar Grove committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. There was standing room only as an estimated 60 people attended a comprehensive plan steering committee meeting for the Village of Sugar Grove Tuesday night which at times was contemptuous. Residents voiced...
WSPY NEWS
No Injuries Reported From Channahon Structure Fire
No injuries were reported in a garage fire that occurred in 24,000 block of West Quail Drive in Channahon around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, January 30th. The Channahon Fire Department reported a working attached garage fire to a two-story residential home with the extension to the attic area. The fire was extinguished shortly after 5. The fire damage was contained to the garage’s interior and attic space.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond
An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
WSPY NEWS
James Maurice Olson, 75
James Maurice Olson, 75, of Oswego, Illinois passed away Friday January 27th 2023. He was born in St. Charles Illinois the son of Maurice and Emelia Olson on February 3rd 1947. He spent his childhood in St. Charles and graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1970 with a degree in Physics. Jim moved to Yorkville in 1977 and established James M. Olson & Associates, a land surveying company, which he operated for almost forty years. He participated and lead as President of the Yorkville Lions Club helping establish the Yorkville Swim Club. He enjoyed traveling the world both by himself and with family. He was kind, generous, but against all common sense, loved the Wisconsin Dells throughout his life. His children loved him dearly and will miss him at Sunday lunches, his dry sense of humor, as well as his supportive guidance. Jim was a lover of the arts, mathematics, and prolific reader who enjoyed passing on his love of books to his grandchildren.
WSPY NEWS
Alvin Wakefield Warren
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Alvin Wakefield Warren went home to be with the Lord. Because of his personal relationship with Christ, we have comfort in knowing he is now healed and in the presence of God. Al was born March 21, 1932, in Sandwich, the son of Davis and...
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning
Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
WSPY NEWS
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
WSPY NEWS
Jenna Lynn Bartholomew, 36
Jenna Lynn Bartholomew, age 36 of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL following an Auto Immune Illness. She was born on April 17, 1986 in Aurora, IL. Jenna was united in marriage on March 12, 2022 to Sara...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Board approves agreement with Kendall County for water & sewer extension
The Minooka Village Board, last week, approved an intergovernmental agreement with Kendall County. Minooka Village Administrator Dan Duffy says the agreement is about about the upcoming water-sewer expansion project north of I-80. Your browser does not support the audio element. Duffy says the agreement was a win-win for all involved.
Workers rally as St. Margaret's Health - Peru closes temporarily
PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health - Peru closed its doors Saturday morning leaving its workers suddenly without a job. "It's just devastating," Radiologic Technologist Ana Arteaga told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Our whole world changed in one day. I mean they just told us eight days ago, they didn't give us much time to wrap our heads around it."
WSPY NEWS
Brian D. Homerding, 78
Brian D. Homerding, age 78 of Minooka, IL passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born on May 17, 1944 in Joliet, IL the son of John and Evelyn (Hassert) Homerding. Brian was united in marriage on December 22, 1973 to Sharon...
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st
From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
Driver dies after being pulled from car in icy pond in Aurora
CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead after a car flipped over in an icy pond overnight. According to the Aurora Police Department, five officers went into the water to rescue the driver and recover the car on South Eola Road after midnight. The driver was recovered from the water and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The officers were treated on scene and did not require further medical attention after the water rescue. South Eola Road was closed between Montgomery Road and Long Grove Drive.The driver who was killed has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham.Police said he apparently lost control of his car and slid into freezing water near South Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle shortly after midnight.Aurora's police chief urged everyone to be careful in icy conditions."We would also like to remind drivers to exercise caution when driving on our community's roads and in order to protect the lives of themselves and others sharing the roadway," said Chief Keith Cross.
WSPY NEWS
Safe Passage always looking for more volunteers
Safe Passage is always looking for more volunteers. The DeKalb-based organization provides services and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic abuse and has prevention programs in the form of training and outreach. Safe Passage serves all of DeKalb County, including Sandwich. Nia Norris is Director of Prevention and Communication at...
100fmrockford.com
Popeyes in Rockford reopens more than 3 months after being struck by vehicle
ROCKFORD — The Popeyes restaurant on East State Street reopened this week after being shuttered for more than three months after a vehicle crashed into the west side of the building. The car struck the building, 3509 E. State St., on Oct. 7, and the city condemned the property...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police handing shooting investigation over to Aurora Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department is now saying that a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Monday night did not happen in Montgomery. The department says that it has turned the investigation over to the Aurora Police Department. Rush Copley Hospital, which is where the victim was treated, is in APD's jurisdiction.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Arrested Man on Burglary Charge
A 45-year-old Morris man is facing a burglary charge in Grundy County. Thomas Anderson is accused of breaking into a garage on Nettle Street and stealing money sometime on Tuesday, January 17th. After an investigation, a warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued on Thursday, January 26th and he was taken...
