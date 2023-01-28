ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WNCT

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina

Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
STUART, VA
WFMY NEWS2

House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

94-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-73. Police...
ASHEBORO, NC
WNCT

Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

