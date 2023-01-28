Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
One year since massive fire at Winston-Salem fertilizer plant
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A year ago, the Winston-Salem weaver fertilizer plant caught fire forcing thousands to evacuate the area. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said crews estimated over 500 tons of a highly explosive chemical sat inside the plant. We immediately sent a crew that way to get more...
Spray Cotton Mills was being renovated when it caught fire; exact cause still unknown
EDEN, N.C. — The City of Eden Fire Department, Eden Police Department, North Carolina State Bueno of Investigation (SBI), and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms met at the Spray Cotton Mills to conduct an overall assessment of what remains of the site on Monday, Jan. 30. The team found that...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
Delayed traffic light installation on Highway 109 raises safety concerns in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Another road that's seen recent problems is Highway 109 in Davidson County. It has viewers like Loretta wondering why some safety measures in place aren't in practice yet. She specifically mentions traffic lights put up at the intersection of Clarksburg Church Road that are not...
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
wfmynews2.com
Community shows up to support Silver Valley firefighter injured in DUI crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A line was out the door Monday at a local restaurant to help a first responder and Highway 109 crash victim. Brian Reeder was driving his son home from a school dance in Davidson County a couple of weeks ago when troopers say a drunk driver hit them.
Greensboro officials work to find housing for those facing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a growing need for housing as the temperatures drop. Right now, the Regency Inn and Suites and the Doorway Project are the two main places for the homeless to find temporary housing in Guilford County, but both are full. Members of the Guilford County Task Force recently met […]
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro family loses everything in Buff Street fire
Faulty wiring caused the Washingtons home to catch fire. All they saved were the clothes on their back.
wfmynews2.com
Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
Two Greensboro city workers helped collapsed man in street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a reason to smile, today. Two waste collection workers in Greensboro dropped everything to help a man who collapsed in the street from a medical emergency in January. The City of Greensboro recognized their swift action in a Facebook post. Oliver Gray (left) and Harold...
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
94-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash on I-73 in Asheboro Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-73. Police...
Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0