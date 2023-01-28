In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO