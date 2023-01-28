ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate

The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield marks start of sports betting in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a day that has been years in the making. Sports bets can now be accepted in Massachusetts, including at MGM Springfield. On Tuesday, MGM Springfield and BetMGM accepted their first sports wagers as sports betting opened in the bay state. “This is a huge...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas

In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Z107.3

Missing Maine Man is Found Dead in Massachusetts By a Dog Walker

A Maine man who's been missing in Massachusetts since early December has been found deceased. The Peabody Police Department reports the body of Michael Gray, 31, was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday. A woman walking her dog came across the man's body and called the police. An autopsy was performed and he was confirmed to be the missing Gray, who lived in Peabody, Massachusetts.
PEABODY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local Boy Scout council seeing increase in membership

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boy Scouts of America is one organization that suffered greatly due to COVID-19 restrictions, but last year’s numbers show an uptick in interest in western Massachusetts. “For I don’t know how long, there’s been a decline in membership in the scouts and this is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy