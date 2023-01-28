Read full article on original website
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
WCVB
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
WCVB
Looking back on last year's historic blizzard in Massachusetts
BOSTON — One year ago, the state of Massachusetts was impacted by a blizzard for the record books that brought 2 1/2 feet of snow to some parts of the state. The Blizzard of 2022 also caused more than 100,000 customers in the state to lose power, mostly along the South Shore and Cape Cod.
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties, teens, and even zero this weekend, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
Bundle up, Massachusetts! An arctic blast will surge in later this week and send temps plummeting
Massachusetts is in for a wake-up call later this week when an arctic blast surges into the region with freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
50+ Best Bars and Nightclubs That Have Closed in Massachusetts That We’ll Remember Forever
Remember that special bar or nightclub you snuck into with your sister and her fake ID? I mean, you were totally 21. Right?. No location holds more memories, blurry or not, than your favorite old bar. The bar that holds years of memories from ages 18-29. You remember your first...
nbcboston.com
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
32 rescued cats looking for homes in Massachusetts
More than two dozen cats rescued from Darlington, South Carolina, are looking for their forever homes.
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield marks start of sports betting in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a day that has been years in the making. Sports bets can now be accepted in Massachusetts, including at MGM Springfield. On Tuesday, MGM Springfield and BetMGM accepted their first sports wagers as sports betting opened in the bay state. “This is a huge...
Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas
In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving
Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”. Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long. The National Weather Service is...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
Missing Maine Man is Found Dead in Massachusetts By a Dog Walker
A Maine man who's been missing in Massachusetts since early December has been found deceased. The Peabody Police Department reports the body of Michael Gray, 31, was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday. A woman walking her dog came across the man's body and called the police. An autopsy was performed and he was confirmed to be the missing Gray, who lived in Peabody, Massachusetts.
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
westernmassnews.com
Local Boy Scout council seeing increase in membership
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boy Scouts of America is one organization that suffered greatly due to COVID-19 restrictions, but last year’s numbers show an uptick in interest in western Massachusetts. “For I don’t know how long, there’s been a decline in membership in the scouts and this is...
Police: Vermonter drove impaired by drugs with child
An East Calais, Vermont man was arrested in Moreau on Saturday for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs with a child under the age of 15 in the car.
