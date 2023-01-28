Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Alabama Check Your Pockets For This Penny Worth $25,000
Could you possibly have a penny in your pocket that can be worth anywhere from $14,000 up to $25,000! Yes, you did read that correctly. From fourteen thousand up to twenty-five thousand dollars… Empty your piggybanks and check in between the car seats for this coin worth a nice fortune!
Tragedy struck a lottery winner who blew off $131,000 per week and spent $50 million in eight years
A Scottish man who won a record-breaking $257.6 million Euro Millions jackpot in 2011 blew threw his cash within eight years only to suffer from kidney disease and die in 2019.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M to Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Little girl throws winning lottery ticket out car window: 'It still haunts me to this day'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother has always loved lottery scratch tickets. She doesn't buy them with reckless abandon, but every now and again, she enjoys a good scratching session.
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Iowa woman wins $30K after husband puts scratch-off ticket in Christmas stocking
CLIVE, Iowa — This was a nice stocking stuffer. According to a news release from the Iowa Lottery, April Miller, 43, of Walnut, won $30,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket given to her as a Christmas gift by her husband. “You just don’t believe it,” Miller said in a...
Woman Wins $160K Lottery and Her Boyfriend Is Now Asking Her to Split It With His Family
If you were to purchase one lottery ticket each week, the odds put you at winning every 269,000 years. AKA the chance of winning a lottery is pretty slim in most cases. But that didn't stop this woman from winning a sizable sum by chance. Only, it's caused her some issues right from the get-go.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members
Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
AOL Corp
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
If you win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot don’t tell your friends, advisers warn
The temptation to throw a lavish part to celebrate will be strong—but keep it quiet, financial gurus say.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
With Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion, lottery players share what they'd do with big prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
A single winning $1.35bn Mega Millions ticket has been sold
A single winning $1.35bn (£820m) Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Maine, in the state’s first jackpot. The winning numbers, drawn on Friday, were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.The winner has yet to be identified, according to the Associated Press (AP). The odds to win were one in 302.6 million after three months went by without a winner. Pat McDonald, the director of the Ohio lottery as well as the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Saturday: “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which...
Lottery Director Reveals Multi Million Dollar Winner is Now on His Blacklist
Winning the lottery is the ultimate American dream for most people. But winning more than once is practically unheard of. Winning a million dollar jackpot 4 times is supposed to be statistically improbable. But that's what one Texas woman did.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
The Daily South
Florida Man Won A Million Dollars From The Lottery Despite Someone Cutting In Front Of Him In Ticket Line
While Southerners love a good thank you note, would you write one to a person who cut in front of you at the grocery store? One Florida Publix customer just might, because he owes a big thank you to the person who cut in line in front of him. Stephen...
