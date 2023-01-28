Read full article on original website
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro targets state license and permit bottlenecks in latest executive order
Pros and business alike have complained processing times are sometimes slow – to the point where people can’t work and things can’t get built. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is targeting the state’s licensing and permitting process with a new executive order. Flanked by state leaders and...
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
Spotlight PA Examines 1 Million Medical Marijuana Certifications
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Shapiro offers a money back guarantee on Pa.’s licensing and permitting process
Applying for a professional license or permit from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon come with a money back guarantee under an executive order Gov. Josh Shapiro signed on Tuesday. The guarantee ensures that anyone applying for a professional license, permit or certification from the state will receive a response...
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. This...
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says
Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
HARRISBURG — In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program will no longer work with the private company originally hired to run it, and will temporarily stop accepting new applications starting Feb. 1 while it makes the transition. The move comes less than a week after a...
Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence. The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters.
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Juveniles fire gel ball gun inside Pa. theatre for social media ‘challenge’: Police
Two juveniles walked into a theatre Tuesday night and shot a gel ball gun while a movie was being shown, according to police in Bucks County. Police responded to the Regal Cinema at 104 Easton Road in Warrington Township Police about 8:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired from a BB gun.
You’re invited! A free ‘How Harrisburg Works’ event on Pennsylvania special elections
PA Game Commission Altering Rules For Animals Interacting With Public
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is altering rules about how wild animals in captivity can be made available for public interaction. After the operator of a menagerie requested that restrictions be relaxed, the commission has given preliminary approval to a plan to allow additional types of animals to have contact with people.
