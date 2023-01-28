ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

delawarevalleynews.com

Spotlight PA Examines 1 Million Medical Marijuana Certifications

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Fugitive of Justice

A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence. The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

PA Game Commission Altering Rules For Animals Interacting With Public

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is altering rules about how wild animals in captivity can be made available for public interaction. After the operator of a menagerie requested that restrictions be relaxed, the commission has given preliminary approval to a plan to allow additional types of animals to have contact with people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
