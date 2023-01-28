Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Completes “Extremely Rare” Chart Pattern, Peter Brandt Says
Peter Brandt, a veteran commodity trader, recently tweeted about his latest analysis of Bitcoin (BTC). He believes that the bottom in the price of BTC has formed a "double-walled fulcrum pattern," which he considers to be an extremely rare occurrence. He also stated that his 2X target for the cryptocurrency is mid-$25,000.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
dailyhodl.com
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
cryptonewsbtc.org
‘Grave Mistake’—Joe Biden Reveals Game-Changing Crypto ‘Roadmap’ After $2 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana Price Crash
ethereum and different cryptocurrencies suffered a “robust yr” in 2022, in keeping with Biden administration officers—promoting a devastating Federal Reserve blow. The bitcoin worth has crashed from nearly $70,000 per bitcoin in late 2021 to round $23,000 as we speak, serving to to wipe $2 trillion from the mixed crypto market. Bitcoin has surged again to date in 2023, including 40% (topping Goldman Sach’s 2023 asset ranking) and boosting the value of different main cash ethereum, BNB.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Investors beware — the Great Fraud Reckoning is upon us
The shaky economy and falling stock market has started to expose some charlatans — but history shows that the biggest scams are yet to come.
investing.com
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
