ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Completes “Extremely Rare” Chart Pattern, Peter Brandt Says

Peter Brandt, a veteran commodity trader, recently tweeted about his latest analysis of Bitcoin (BTC). He believes that the bottom in the price of BTC has formed a "double-walled fulcrum pattern," which he considers to be an extremely rare occurrence. He also stated that his 2X target for the cryptocurrency is mid-$25,000.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast

Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
dailyhodl.com

Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market

A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
cryptonewsbtc.org

‘Grave Mistake’—Joe Biden Reveals Game-Changing Crypto ‘Roadmap’ After $2 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana Price Crash

ethereum and different cryptocurrencies suffered a “robust yr” in 2022, in keeping with Biden administration officers—promoting a devastating Federal Reserve blow. The bitcoin worth has crashed from nearly $70,000 per bitcoin in late 2021 to round $23,000 as we speak, serving to to wipe $2 trillion from the mixed crypto market. Bitcoin has surged again to date in 2023, including 40% (topping Goldman Sach’s 2023 asset ranking) and boosting the value of different main cash ethereum, BNB.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
investing.com

APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days

APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy