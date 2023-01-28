ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jennifer Coolidge offers one piece of advice to couples planning their wedding

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGD85_0kUURAly00

Jennifer Coolidge has warned engaged couples that they should think very carefully about one crucial aspect of their wedding.

The White Lotus actor, 61, stars alongside Jennifer Lopez in the new Prime Video romcom Shotgun Wedding, a film about a wedding on a private island that gets hijacked by pirates. In it, Coolidge plays Carol Fowler, the mother of the groom, who is played by Josh Duhamel.

In a new interview with Hits Radio to promote the newly released film, Coolidge was asked to give advice to people who are planning their weddings.

“The best advice I can give you, just my personal feeling about going to weddings, is choose the people who speak at your wedding,” she replied.

Emphasising the importance of wedding speeches, she advised: “Like, really study it like you’re studying for the bar exam or something.”

She admitted, laughing: “Sometimes the wrong people are given the opportunity to speak.”

Her co-star Steve Coulter who plays her husband Larry in Shoutgun Wedding , teased Coolidge: “Do they let you speak at weddings?”

Coolidge went on to reveal that the “most fun” she’s ever had at a wedding was a ceremony that took place in “a beautiful Malibu canyon” where guests enjoyed a fun night of square dancing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yT2VL_0kUURAly00

The actor said, “I think the best wedding I’ve ever went to was... I got this invite when I was in this comedy group, The Groundlings, and all of us got it. It was sort of this potluck wedding where you brought a dish.”

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had at a wedding,” she said. “I’ve gone to all of these fancy weddings where people spend millions of dollars and things like that ... it was just the most unique, natural wedding.”

The actor, who won Best Supporting Actress at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for her role in The White Lotus , then revealed that the married couple were the parents to pop star Billie Eilish.

“This is the cool part of the story – it was two people that [have] known each other for a really long time that married. They knew each other for 12 years. They gave birth to two children after they got married ... their daughter is Billie Eilish, and their son is Finneas.”

Shotgun Wedding is now streaming on Prime Video.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
People

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time

Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RadarOnline

‘He Wanted More’: Katie Holmes Cut Ties With Ex Bobby Wooten After He Fell Hard: Sources

Katie Holmes kicked another suitor to the curb — because the former Dawson’s Creek star is gun-shy about getting hitched again and wants to focus on being a mom, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Batman Begins actress’s fling with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III flamed out after just seven months, and a source revealed, “They were head over heels — at first.” The Grammy nominee joins a long list of exes of love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Katie, 44. Early in her career, she was wooed by American Pie alum Chris Klein, 43, and Dawson’s Creek castmate Joshua Jackson, 44. Then, after her bombshell 2012...
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
People

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated

"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Liam Hemsworth Before ‘Flowers’ Release, Ex-Husband Shut Down Attempts To Talk: Sources

Miley Cyrus reached out to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth to have a conversation before she released her song Flowers — which many take as a dig at the Australian actor — but was shut down, RadarOnline.com has learned. This month, Cyrus released her new pop song which many believe to be about her ex. On the track, she sings about how she “didn’t want to leave” but eventually realized that she can “buy myself flowers” instead of needing a partner. In another line, Miley sings, “We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn. Miley and...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
The Independent

Chris Brown mocked for ‘department store’ sized closet in his house: ‘This isn’t a flex’

Chris Brown revealed that he built a “department store” sized wardrobe in his house to store all of his clothing, but many fans were unimpressed with the size of his closet and more concerned with his organisation skills.The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on 25 January to show off his extensive clothing collection. “I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said in the video. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”The “Kiss Kiss” singer panned his camera through a long hallway filled with racks of puffer jackets and T-shirts. At the end...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy