Jennifer Coolidge offers one piece of advice to couples planning their wedding

Jennifer Coolidge has warned engaged couples that they should think very carefully about one crucial aspect of their wedding.

The White Lotus actor, 61, stars alongside Jennifer Lopez in the new Prime Video romcom Shotgun Wedding, a film about a wedding on a private island that gets hijacked by pirates. In it, Coolidge plays Carol Fowler, the mother of the groom, who is played by Josh Duhamel.

In a new interview with Hits Radio to promote the newly released film, Coolidge was asked to give advice to people who are planning their weddings.

“The best advice I can give you, just my personal feeling about going to weddings, is choose the people who speak at your wedding,” she replied.

Emphasising the importance of wedding speeches, she advised: “Like, really study it like you’re studying for the bar exam or something.”

She admitted, laughing: “Sometimes the wrong people are given the opportunity to speak.”

Her co-star Steve Coulter who plays her husband Larry in Shoutgun Wedding , teased Coolidge: “Do they let you speak at weddings?”

Coolidge went on to reveal that the “most fun” she’s ever had at a wedding was a ceremony that took place in “a beautiful Malibu canyon” where guests enjoyed a fun night of square dancing.

The actor said, “I think the best wedding I’ve ever went to was... I got this invite when I was in this comedy group, The Groundlings, and all of us got it. It was sort of this potluck wedding where you brought a dish.”

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had at a wedding,” she said. “I’ve gone to all of these fancy weddings where people spend millions of dollars and things like that ... it was just the most unique, natural wedding.”

The actor, who won Best Supporting Actress at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for her role in The White Lotus , then revealed that the married couple were the parents to pop star Billie Eilish.

“This is the cool part of the story – it was two people that [have] known each other for a really long time that married. They knew each other for 12 years. They gave birth to two children after they got married ... their daughter is Billie Eilish, and their son is Finneas.”

Shotgun Wedding is now streaming on Prime Video.