West Virginia State

Lootpress

Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout West Virginia have begun to make announcements of altered plans for operation on Wednesday due to predictions of inclement weather on the horizon. At the time of writing on Monday evening, the following counties have announced closures or delayed schedules for Wednesday,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia Coal Saved Christmas 2022 from Widespread Power Outages

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – According to PJM, the regional grid operator which covers West Virginia and neighboring states, natural gas fired power plants weren’t prepared for the dramatic temperature shifts that occurred over the Christmas holiday and failed to meet consumer and business demand. resulting in state consumers and businesses being asked to conserve energy.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Coats4Kids collect winter items for WV families

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — While some look forward to the winter season, the cold months bring a new problem to some less fortunate. This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps coordinated a coat drive called Coats4Kids from Jan. 9 to 23, 2023. The Coats4Kids drive collected 2004 articles of winter […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Seasonable Mid-Winter Pattern Expected

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A seasonable air mass in place across southern West Virginia will give way to rain on Sunday, starting between 6-8 a.m. and ending between 2-3 p.m. The best chance for snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are Tuesday and Thursday, but neither storm will cause major travel disruptions. The trigger is a stationary front with waves of moisture that will push across southern West Virginia next week.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

West Virginia will provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Monongahela National Forest is honored to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands. The...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia announces infant formula changes

West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health today announced WV WIC will return to offering Similac products only, effective March 1, 2023. WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

ONEbox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The drug epidemic has had a major impact on our region, and it’s often deadly. Dr. Susan Bissett with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a product that could save lives. This segment is sponsored content and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV

