Read full article on original website
Related
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
These are the best spooky places to visit, according to WV Tourism
January 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day, and what better trip than visiting all the spookiest spots in West Virginia?
What is a ‘snow drought’ and is West Virginia in one?
Although north central West Virginia has seen a few minor snowfalls this winter season, most of the state has seen substantially less snow accumulation than normal.
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout West Virginia have begun to make announcements of altered plans for operation on Wednesday due to predictions of inclement weather on the horizon. At the time of writing on Monday evening, the following counties have announced closures or delayed schedules for Wednesday,...
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
wchstv.com
Winter weather advisory issued overnight for parts of West Virginia, Kentucky
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new winter weather advisory has been issued for much of southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a new winter weather advisory beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday and running through 10 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory includes Cabell,...
West Virginia Coal Saved Christmas 2022 from Widespread Power Outages
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – According to PJM, the regional grid operator which covers West Virginia and neighboring states, natural gas fired power plants weren’t prepared for the dramatic temperature shifts that occurred over the Christmas holiday and failed to meet consumer and business demand. resulting in state consumers and businesses being asked to conserve energy.
Coats4Kids collect winter items for WV families
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — While some look forward to the winter season, the cold months bring a new problem to some less fortunate. This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps coordinated a coat drive called Coats4Kids from Jan. 9 to 23, 2023. The Coats4Kids drive collected 2004 articles of winter […]
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
wchsnetwork.com
UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
WVDNR survey aims to improve hellbender, mudpuppy populations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking for your help to improve the populations of West Virginia's biggest (and arguably coolest) salamanders.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
woay.com
Seasonable Mid-Winter Pattern Expected
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A seasonable air mass in place across southern West Virginia will give way to rain on Sunday, starting between 6-8 a.m. and ending between 2-3 p.m. The best chance for snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are Tuesday and Thursday, but neither storm will cause major travel disruptions. The trigger is a stationary front with waves of moisture that will push across southern West Virginia next week.
lootpress.com
West Virginia will provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Monongahela National Forest is honored to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands. The...
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
West Virginia announces infant formula changes
West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health today announced WV WIC will return to offering Similac products only, effective March 1, 2023. WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be […]
wchstv.com
Wet, wintry weather leads to multiple wrecks; tree falls on SUV, injuring driver
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hazardous driving conditions surfaced early Tuesday morning in the region. A wintry mix brought on multiple crashes in several counties as drivers dealt with freezing rain, sleet, slush, ice and snow. Although there wasn't much snow, roads were slick. Part of the day didn't bring...
WSAZ
ONEbox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The drug epidemic has had a major impact on our region, and it’s often deadly. Dr. Susan Bissett with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a product that could save lives. This segment is sponsored content and...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
Comments / 3