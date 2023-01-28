Read full article on original website
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in GeorgiaKristen WaltersTaylorsville, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
ridgeviewnews.com
Republican Executive Committee Meeting Thursday, February 2
The Calhoun Republican Executive Committee will be having a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 2nd at , 6:30 pm in the Little Courtroom. The only agenda item will be the Lincoln Day Dinner. Fliers for the Lincoln Day Dinner and Raffle to hand out. The purpose of this meeting is to provide everyone information on the Lincoln Day event. Please make every effort to attend this very important meeting. Registrations are coming in for the tables and excitement is building! Don’t miss out.
wrganews.com
Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church honored with preservation grant
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023–10:05 a.m. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church in Cave Spring is the recipient of a $50,000 capital project grant from The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches program awards. The initiative is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. to help historic Black churches...
Cumming City Center development gets another tenant
(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
walkercountyga.gov
Funding for Septic System Repairs Available for Walker County Residents Along the Chattanooga Creek Watershed
Property owners along the Chattanooga Creek watershed in northwest Georgia are now eligible for grant funds to assist with the repair of failing septic systems. The Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council secured the funding to support eligible property owners in Walker and Dade counties who live along the watershed in Rossville, Flintstone, High Point and portions of Lookout Mountain. A map of the watershed area is provided below.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler announces her retirement
Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler is retiring after 18 years of service. The county issued the following public information release:. Cobb County’s Board of Elections and Registration will launch a nationwide search for a new Elections Director after Janine Eveler announced her retirement. Eveler sent the board her...
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor Day
(Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming will be celebrating its fourth annual Arbor Day at the Cumming City Center on Friday, February 17. Arbor Day in Georgia is celebrated every year on the third Friday of February to recognize and educate the public about the importance of trees.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lilith likes to talk, loves attention, and fears nothing. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you'd like to learn more about adopting Lilith.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] RTD dedicates new fleet of buses with ribbon cutting ceremony
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – The public was invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Rome Transit Department on Tuesday afternoon to dedicate five new buses during a ceremony at the Midtown Transit Station. The five new Gillig buses include many...
scoopotp.com
Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna
Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
travelweekly.com
American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord
I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple with massive water issues fear their home was built on a ditch or stream
ATLANTA - A Cobb County family feels their eight-year-old home has so many water problems it is unlivable and their yard, so water saturated they fear a sinkhole could gobble up their home. It has been a living hell according to the parents who are fighting with their builder in...
WDEF
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I might look sad right now, but if you adopt me I’ll get happy fast!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a brown/white dachshund male. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
WTVC
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
Metro Atlanta police officer’s ‘amazing’ deed praised by neighbor, department
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is receiving recognition for helping a neighbor during a time of need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Woodstock Police Department was tagged in a social media post where Officer B. Keane was identified for “going...
WTVC
Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
