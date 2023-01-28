The Calhoun Republican Executive Committee will be having a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 2nd at , 6:30 pm in the Little Courtroom. The only agenda item will be the Lincoln Day Dinner. Fliers for the Lincoln Day Dinner and Raffle to hand out. The purpose of this meeting is to provide everyone information on the Lincoln Day event. Please make every effort to attend this very important meeting. Registrations are coming in for the tables and excitement is building! Don’t miss out.

CALHOUN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO