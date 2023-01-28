ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

ridgeviewnews.com

Republican Executive Committee Meeting Thursday, February 2

The Calhoun Republican Executive Committee will be having a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 2nd at , 6:30 pm in the Little Courtroom. The only agenda item will be the Lincoln Day Dinner. Fliers for the Lincoln Day Dinner and Raffle to hand out. The purpose of this meeting is to provide everyone information on the Lincoln Day event. Please make every effort to attend this very important meeting. Registrations are coming in for the tables and excitement is building! Don’t miss out.
CALHOUN, GA
wrganews.com

Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church honored with preservation grant

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023–10:05 a.m. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church in Cave Spring is the recipient of a $50,000 capital project grant from The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches program awards. The initiative is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. to help historic Black churches...
CAVE SPRING, GA
John Thompson

Cumming City Center development gets another tenant

(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
CUMMING, GA
walkercountyga.gov

Funding for Septic System Repairs Available for Walker County Residents Along the Chattanooga Creek Watershed

Property owners along the Chattanooga Creek watershed in northwest Georgia are now eligible for grant funds to assist with the repair of failing septic systems. The Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council secured the funding to support eligible property owners in Walker and Dade counties who live along the watershed in Rossville, Flintstone, High Point and portions of Lookout Mountain. A map of the watershed area is provided below.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler announces her retirement

Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler is retiring after 18 years of service. The county issued the following public information release:. Cobb County’s Board of Elections and Registration will launch a nationwide search for a new Elections Director after Janine Eveler announced her retirement. Eveler sent the board her...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] RTD dedicates new fleet of buses with ribbon cutting ceremony

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – The public was invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Rome Transit Department on Tuesday afternoon to dedicate five new buses during a ceremony at the Midtown Transit Station. The five new Gillig buses include many...
ROME, GA
scoopotp.com

Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna

Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
SMYRNA, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA

Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
travelweekly.com

American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord

I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Brainerd High Principal put on leave

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA

