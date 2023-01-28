Read full article on original website
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 28th, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. A private interment will follow in the...
Smith and Gilbreath Named to BIG COUNTRY PREPS TOP 10
Big Country Preps has named its Top 10 basketball players for last week's games. By Top 10, it's the top for all - boys and girls together. Braxton Smith was named #6 and Brylei Gilbreath #8 in a list that includes Wylie and Abilene Cooper. CONGRATULATIONS to these two Coleman basketball players! Below are the stats and comments published on their website, bigcountrypreps.com/, as well as the District Standings for both Bluecats and Bluekatts:
Junior High Bluecats Sweep Colorado City Thursday
The Junior High Bluecats traveled to Colorado City on Thursday and brought home three victories! Congratulations Cats! The JH boys' next game is scheduled for Thursday, February 2nd IN Coleman against Bangs. Currently three games are on the schedule. Below are the scoring stats from the Colorado City games:. Coleman...
Diaz Strives to See TSTC Students Succeed in Careers, Lives
(ABILENE, Texas) - Daniel Diaz, Coleman HS alumnus, wants his Industrial Systems students at Texas State Technical College to succeed in two areas. Diaz enjoys watching the students progress toward careers, but more importantly he likes to see them grow as people while they are in school. He works to establish a relationship with each student in order to keep up with them after they graduate.
UPDATE on ROADS in Coleman County
According to Sheriff Les Cogdill, SLEET AND RAIN are falling around the Coleman/Runnels county line, so conditions will only get worse on Hwy 153 the closer you get to Runnels County line. He also recommends that everyone STAY OFF of FM 2132. Other deputies are checking on highways in all directions in Coleman County. NEW - Hwy 283 south of Santa Anna is slick. (Read more below...)
Panther Creek, Santa Anna, and Coleman Schools CLOSED TUESDAY
SCHOOL CLOSINGS FOR THIS WEEK as of 2:10pm January 30, 2023:. Coleman ISD has announced that they have cancelled school for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Panther Creek has announced that due to the prediction for weather conditions to continue to be dangerous, there will be no school tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Closures for This Week Due to Weather Conditions - UPDATED 10:00pm Monday
UPDATED -10:00 pm - Coleman Today will keep a running list of closures, cancellations and postponements for this week due to the weather conditions. (REFRESH YOUR PAGE Occasionally to update.) Please send us an email to news@colemantoday.com or a message through Facebook with any information you'd like shared with the public. Below is the list as of Monday at 10:00 pm:
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs Colorado City Lady Wolves, January 27, 2023
The Coleman Bluekatts beat Colorado City on Friday, January 27th 31-20 to stay tied for 2nd place in District 8-2A with Roscoe. (Coleman Today Photos)
Coleman County in Winter Storm WARNING Through Wednesday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Coleman and neighboring counties, and much of West, Central and North Texas, from Noon today (Monday) through 9:00 am Wednesday. An ice storm is forecast to materialize starting slowly today with light precipitation and worsening tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The official statement from the National Weather Service is below.
Winter Storm Warning Extended Through 6:00 AM Thursday
The San Angelo National Weather Service early on Tuesday morning extended the length of the Winter Storm Warning for Coleman County and West Central Texas through 6:00 am Thursday, instead of noon Wednesday. “This will be a prolonged event with temperatures below freezing and several rounds of freezing precipitation,” according to the weather service. Randy Turner will have weather updates on KOXE 101.3.
ALL County Schools CLOSED Wednesday - CISD, PCISD, SAISD
Coleman and Panther Creek will be closed Wednesday, February 1st, as will Santa Anna ISD, as previously stated. Panther Creek has scheduled a tentative 2 hour delay Thursday morning. Coleman Today will update as needed.
Santa Anna ISD CLOSED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
UPDATE: Santa Anna ISD will be CLOSED Tuesday, January 31, 2023 AND WEDNESDAY, February 1, 2023. Santa Anna ISD will close today, Monday, at 12:00.
Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch Now in Effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Coleman County and West Central Texas from 3:00 am Monday to 12:00 Noon on Monday. This means wintry precipitation that falls may cause icy spots, primarily on bridges and overpasses. The first round of precipitation will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning. Taking the place of the Winter Weather Advisory at 12:00 Noon on Monday will be a Winter Storm Watch which will last through Wednesday morning. Heavier and more widespread precipitation is expected to develop Monday night and continue into Wednesday morning. More significant impacts from the freezing rain and sleet, with accumulations on roads, trees and power lines, likely Monday night through Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rain is then expected Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.
