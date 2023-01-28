The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Coleman County and West Central Texas from 3:00 am Monday to 12:00 Noon on Monday. This means wintry precipitation that falls may cause icy spots, primarily on bridges and overpasses. The first round of precipitation will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning. Taking the place of the Winter Weather Advisory at 12:00 Noon on Monday will be a Winter Storm Watch which will last through Wednesday morning. Heavier and more widespread precipitation is expected to develop Monday night and continue into Wednesday morning. More significant impacts from the freezing rain and sleet, with accumulations on roads, trees and power lines, likely Monday night through Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rain is then expected Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

2 DAYS AGO