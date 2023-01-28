The White Lotus fans left saying the same thing after seeing Michael Imperioli's home

Fans of The White Lotus have been left saying the same thing after one of the hit show's stars Michael Imperioli gave Architectural Digest a tour of his New York City apartment.

The 56-year-old actor who played Dominic De Grasso on The White Lotus but is perhaps best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos has gone viral in the past few days after an 8-minute video of his lavish apartment was released online and fans immediately noticed something familiar.

With its lush Italian decor and renaissance 16-century busts it is very, very similar to the now iconic opening credits of The White Lotus season two which leaned heavily into the history of Scilian art and architecture.

The apartment was decorated by Michael Imperioli's wife of 27 years, Victoria who was inspired by the building's history as a hotel who just "just wanted something sexy" so designed it in the style of a "beautiful hotel suite." There is also no "modern art" in the apartment and as the couple are meditation enthusiasts their walk-in closet has been converted into a 'Buddha room.'





Inside Michael Imperioli's History-Filled New York Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest www.youtube.com





The video has already been viewed more than 350,000 times on YouTube and people are making the point that The White Lotus aesthetic could have very well been inspired by Imperioli's home.

One viewer wrote: "I feel like we’re back at The White Lotus! Not my style but I dig the dedication. Very cool."

Another added: "It is like the opening credits of The White Lotus."

A few others did make Sopranos jokes. One peson wrote: "Did Carmela decorate his apartment?"

A second fan joked: "It’s giving “the guy was an interior decorator.”

Some fans were also rocked by Imperioli's favourite TV show.





All we can say is that it sure looks nicer than Christopher and Adriana's New Jersey apartment in The Sopanos.

