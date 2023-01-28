ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Pontotoc's Bridgman grows into ace role

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWyGC_0kUUPBj700

PONTOTOC – Averi Bridgman does not cut an imposing figure in the pitcher’s circle, but she sure knows how to cut down hitters.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Choctaw County long snapper bringing talent to Starkville

When it comes to the Beard family, special teams is just in the blood. Glen Beard earned himself a spot in the UTEP Hall of Fame after being one of the best punters in school history following his career at Weir High School and Holmes Community College. Glen’s son, Trace, is own his way up on that same path going from All-State punter to East Mississippi Community College and now the younger brother is carving out his own path at Choctaw County.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Missy Gators memorable season ends in a loss to Saltillo

Vicksburg High School girl’s soccer team’s memorable season came to an end on Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to Saltillo. “It’s always a little bit of a heartbreak and we played a whole game this year which is more than last year,” VHS Head Coach Samantha Bailey said.
VICKSBURG, MS
redcuprebellion.com

When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?

Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest. Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford added to winter weather advisory

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Rizzo

Rizzo is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 27, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors will soon discuss the resignation of 5th District Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson confirmed McKnight has submitted his resignation. The next Board meeting is on Jan. 31. This comes following his May 2022 arrest for the alleged possession of 2 to...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
WEST POINT, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
20K+
Followers
270
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy