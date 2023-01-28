ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine

Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?

Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn't Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Bill Green Guests on The Q106.5 Morning Show

Bill Green retired a couple of years ago, but he is still busy and very active with work and leisure. Bill is now the Executive Director of The Maine Sports Hall of Fame and as he pointed out to us when we chatted yesterday morning, he is also a proud ambassador of the Freedom Boat Club.
BANGOR, ME
95.9 WCYY

NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson Says, 'Friday Night is Gone Be Legit'

Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?

In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week

The majority of the days in January were warmer-than-normal this year, but as we kick off a new month, temperatures will plummet dangerously low thanks to a brief but intense Arctic outbreak. All of our major computer models have doubled down on moving a brutally cold airmass into New England...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

To Warm a Winter's Night Event to Benefit THAW Fund

THAW fund is The Heating and Warmth fund. And that is an entirely donor funded program which helps residents in Hancock and Washington counties heat their homes. Some of these winter nights are bitter cold and there are many in the community who really area struggling to come up with the higher cost of heating fuel.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WGME

Watch this Maine raccoon survive an encounter with 4 bobcats

(BDN) -- Colin Chase has developed a tremendous knack for setting up his trail cameras in great spots to capture amazing videos of Maine wildlife. That includes a spot he calls “The Ledge,” which is the backdrop for today’s cool footage. Chase was intrigued, as you undoubtedly...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

$450 relief checks will start going out to many Mainers this week

A state agency started mailing out the first wave of $450 energy relief checks to Maine residents on Monday. Earlier this month, lawmakers approved a $473 million emergency funding bill that includes nearly $400 million for another round of direct payments to taxpayers. The office of Gov. Janet Mills said...
MAINE STATE
Brewer, ME
