🏀 Salthawk Basketball sweeps Newton Girls and Boys
NEWTON, Kan.—Both Salthawk Basketball teams hauled out the brooms on Tuesday night and swept the Railers in both game with the Girls winning the early game 45 to 27. The Hutch High Boys stayed undefeated with a 63 to 37 win in the night cap. GIRLS RECAP. Hutch High...
Wichita high school basketball game scores: Dameron leads Eisenhower girls to Andover win
Find a complete list of Wichita-area high school basketball game scores from Tuesday.
Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
McPherson’s Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA women’s basketball career 3-point record at OU
The McPherson native has made more 3-pointers in a career than any other player in NCAA Div. I women’s basketball history.
Argonia, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Real Men Sing event held at Bethany College
LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Real Men Sing vocal workshop at Bethany College Jan. 23 brought over 400 young men, grades 5-12, from 34 schools across Kansas to Lindsborg. The singers spent the day working with music professionals in one of three groups. The High School Choir, conducted by Paul...
Bettles hired by Fox Theatre
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
Dreams of Freedom with Hutch Symphony next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Symphony's 2022-23 "The Dream Season" continues on February 9 with their "Dreams of Freedom" show at the Fox Theatre. This concert features "Voices of Shouting Out" by Composter Nkeiru Okoye, Afro-American Symphony by William Grant Still, Ascension for Solo Clarinet and Strings and The Lincoln Portrait by Copland, and is narrated by Jason Probst, Kansas State Representative in the 102nd district.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
Back above freezing on Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Arctic air will finally start releasing its grip on the Plains in the coming days as much of the area will finally be back above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend should continue for the remainder of the week, but there’s no chance of any moisture for Kansas in the next several days.
Reno County economic event coming up Feb. 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wichita State University Economist Jeremy Hill will be in Hutchinson Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at The Burt for the 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference's Reno County stop. Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce noted that...
Inman USD 448 Names New Superintendent
INMAN, Kan. – Stephen Jowers has been named the new Superintendent of Schools for Inman USD 448. Jowers, one of two finalists interviewed by the Board of Education last week, is currently in his second year as superintendent of school in Madison/Virgil USD 386 in Greenwood County, where he has also served as pre-K through 6th grade principal, transportation director and food service director.
Need for Ad Astra Academies space big part of Buhler bond issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A public vote for Buhler USD 313 patrons on a proposed $8 million bond issue will take place in person on April 4th, 2023, with advance voting starting March 27th. One of the main needs for the district that would be met by the new building that is the source of the bulk of the bond is Ad Astra Academy space.
Wesley, Via Christi St. Francis ranked in top 5% of hospitals in the U.S.
According to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center have been ranked among the top 250 hospitals nationwide.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce interim president and CEO gives update
With the recent departure of former president and CEO Eric Brown, Salinans can rest assured knowing the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is in the safe hands of interim CEO and president Renee Duxler. During an interview with Salina Post, Duxler discussed the chamber's 2023 legislative agenda and the selection of the next chamber CEO/president.
Cow-Calf Nutrition Program in Lyons Jan. 31
LYONS, Kan. — The Cottonwood Extension District and Rice County Extension will be hosting a Winter Cow – Calf Nutrition Program on Jan. 31 in Lyons, KS. The program will focus on developing and maintaining proper beef cow nutrition programs coming out of a drought and going into the calving season.
Cold Wednesday, but warmth on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but temperatures and wind chills are not as low as they were on Sunday, Monday, and yesterday. Later today underneath mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb above freezing for the first time since Saturday.
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Chamber releases Downtown Master Plan survey
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The planning process for the creation of a new Downtown Master Plan has launched. The first step in designing a successful forward-looking master plan for Downtown Hutchinson is to gather public input. Public input is being collected through a digital public survey to get a better understanding of what residents and stakeholders desire for the future of downtown Hutchinson.
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
