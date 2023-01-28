Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha Target Shooting Report
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion views
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United States
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer day of the week to start February
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another cold morning out there for most but at least the temperatures are in the double digits. Abundant sunshine and a light south breeze will help send us near 40 degrees for a high, the warmest of the week. That south breeze won’t...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A breezy week of ups and downs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re finally shaking the intense cold we started the week with after a climb back into the mid to upper 20s for our Tuesday... the warm up keeps on going Wednesday with a high of 41 in the Metro and continued sunshine. Enjoy!. Breezes pick...
WOWT
David’s Afternoon Forecast - Flurries and very cold tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite a little morning sunshine, the arctic air maintained its hold on the area this afternoon. Temperatures struggled to reach 10 degrees around the metro, with wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees for most of the day. Clouds thickened up this afternoon with some light snow flurries developing. The snow showers will stick around through 7pm or so, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will hold steady in the single digits, only falling to around 5 or 6 degrees by 10pm.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
WOWT
Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits. Creighton hosts annual Pinkout Game. Updated: 6 hours ago. Creighton hosts an annual game for a good cause.
WOWT
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
3 News Now
3 News Now Latest Update | January 30 | 7 AM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, January 30, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
WOWT
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
WOWT
NSP: Colorado resident arrested after high-speed pursuit in eastern Nebraska hits 150 mph
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old from Colorado was arrested in eastern Nebraska after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper allegedly saw a Subaru WRX speeding over 100 mph on I-80 near Gretna. The trooper attempted a...
KETV.com
St. Cecilia Cathedral's flower festival running through Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — This weekend you can find thousands of flowers on display at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. The annual cathedral flower show has been happening in late January for the past three and a half decades, where you can find hundreds of floral arrangements from dozens of artists.
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
WOWT
OPPD announces first two winners in "Greener Together" program
A Sarpy County sports complex is finally set to open in March after being in the works for more than a decade. Black Votes Matter is holding a summit next week to help promote voter participation in North Omaha. "Above And Beyond" exhibit opens Saturday at Ashland's SAC Museum. Updated:...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
WOWT
First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
WOWT
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
klkntv.com
Cigarette causes $30,000 in damage after starting a house fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue says an improperly discarded cigarette started a house fire early Monday morning. More than a dozen units were called to the home near South 30th and D streets just before 1:00 a.m. Officials tell Channel 8 the fire was contained to...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
