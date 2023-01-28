ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 4

Easton Md
4d ago

Surely his picks will all represent his favored political special interests. That’s what he’s all about, that’s where he came from. It’s his Soros backed agenda.

Reply
2
Related
WJLA

Former Md. Gov. Hogan 'giving serious consideration' to presidential run in 2024

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he is now "giving serious consideration" to running for president in 2024, according to a Tweet. This news comes after much speculation, circulating rumors, and subtle hints were dropped at a fundraiser thrown for his staff back in November 2022 to commemorate the ending of his second term as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry

EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Lawmakers Consider Curb-Side Voting

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill which would require all polling locations to have a curb-side-voting option, aimed at making voting easier for those with disabilities. Anyone with a disability that is recognized under the Americans With Disabilities Act would be allowed to use this option. Adith Thummalapalli with Salisbury Mayor's Disability Advisory Committee says he supports this bill.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Joins the US Climate Alliance

Maryland has joined the US Climate Alliance as Governor Wes Moore reaffirms his commitment to combating climate change. The Governor has proposed a $422-million investment in protecting Maryland’s environment through programs funded by the transfer tax that supports land preservation and operations a capital projects in state parks. Another $129-million in General Funds will fully fund the transfer tax repayment provision as revised by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
MARYLAND STATE
newsnationnow.com

Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Choptank Electric Not Helping to Build the Grid

I am hastened to write a letter to your readers hoping to head off potential problems that are now converging on the Eastern shore electric power grid. This letter’s purpose is simply to warn future investors in private solar generation within a certain area, people with the best of intentions to saving a warming planet, to be prepared for another wait. A long one and one you didn’t expect.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Statement From Attorney General Brown On The Killing Of Tyre Nichols

– Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released the following statement in regard to the killing of Tyre Nichols:. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.
MARYLAND STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 16 Best Maryland State Foods | Must-Try Local Dishes In Maryland

Welcome to the great state of Maryland! Known for its picturesque coastal towns, historic landmarks, and delicious seafood, Maryland is a state with a rich history and culture. But Maryland is also known for its delicious seafood, particularly crab dishes. However, the state’s food scene isn’t just about crab cakes...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy