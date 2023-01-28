Read full article on original website
Easton Md
4d ago
Surely his picks will all represent his favored political special interests. That’s what he’s all about, that’s where he came from. It’s his Soros backed agenda.
Reply
2
Related
Maryland House majority leader sets sights, again, on new plan for rail management in the state
A bill that would create a Maryland Rail Administration to expand the state’s rail network and oversee financing, construction and maintenance of the system... The post Maryland House majority leader sets sights, again, on new plan for rail management in the state appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Study: Md. will need massive investment in low-income housing retrofits to meet aggressive climate goals
The money is available, but coordinating the programs may be a challenge for a depleted state government. The post Study: Md. will need massive investment in low-income housing retrofits to meet aggressive climate goals appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland state legislators push back on less restrictive federal gun regulations
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland gun laws could get a little tougher depending on a bill in Annapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that you do not need a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed weapon, but gun control advocates in the Maryland General Assembly are proposing limits on just […]
Lawmakers call for new legislation to get all Marylanders health care coverage
Health care for all, that's the goal of a new legislative package some Maryland lawmakers are calling for.
WJLA
Former Md. Gov. Hogan 'giving serious consideration' to presidential run in 2024
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he is now "giving serious consideration" to running for president in 2024, according to a Tweet. This news comes after much speculation, circulating rumors, and subtle hints were dropped at a fundraiser thrown for his staff back in November 2022 to commemorate the ending of his second term as governor.
Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
WBOC
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry
EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
WBOC
Maryland Lawmakers Consider Curb-Side Voting
SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill which would require all polling locations to have a curb-side-voting option, aimed at making voting easier for those with disabilities. Anyone with a disability that is recognized under the Americans With Disabilities Act would be allowed to use this option. Adith Thummalapalli with Salisbury Mayor's Disability Advisory Committee says he supports this bill.
WGMD Radio
Maryland Joins the US Climate Alliance
Maryland has joined the US Climate Alliance as Governor Wes Moore reaffirms his commitment to combating climate change. The Governor has proposed a $422-million investment in protecting Maryland’s environment through programs funded by the transfer tax that supports land preservation and operations a capital projects in state parks. Another $129-million in General Funds will fully fund the transfer tax repayment provision as revised by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act.
Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis
Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up, which is why a group moms will rally for change in Annapolis at the state house around 9:30 Tuesday morning.
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
WTOP
Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption
The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
newsnationnow.com
Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek
(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Choptank Electric Not Helping to Build the Grid
I am hastened to write a letter to your readers hoping to head off potential problems that are now converging on the Eastern shore electric power grid. This letter’s purpose is simply to warn future investors in private solar generation within a certain area, people with the best of intentions to saving a warming planet, to be prepared for another wait. A long one and one you didn’t expect.
Bay Net
Statement From Attorney General Brown On The Killing Of Tyre Nichols
– Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released the following statement in regard to the killing of Tyre Nichols:. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
Lawmakers expanding benefits to support military spouses
Veterans and their contributions are well entrenched in our state's history. The United States Naval Academy, Fort Meade and all the supporting veteran organizations in Maryland are proof of that.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 16 Best Maryland State Foods | Must-Try Local Dishes In Maryland
Welcome to the great state of Maryland! Known for its picturesque coastal towns, historic landmarks, and delicious seafood, Maryland is a state with a rich history and culture. But Maryland is also known for its delicious seafood, particularly crab dishes. However, the state’s food scene isn’t just about crab cakes...
WMDT.com
Blueprint For MD’s Future fine print requires teaching time for school principals
MARYLAND – The Blueprint For Maryland’s Future (Blueprint) is set to overhaul the state’s education system. It includes sweeping reforms, geared towards equity and improving educators’ work conditions. However, buried in the fine print of the lengthy legislation, are many individual requirements. School Leaders in the...
Comments / 4