Hutchinson, KS

KWCH.com

How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Salthawk Basketball sweeps Newton Girls and Boys

NEWTON, Kan.—Both Salthawk Basketball teams hauled out the brooms on Tuesday night and swept the Railers in both game with the Girls winning the early game 45 to 27. The Hutch High Boys stayed undefeated with a 63 to 37 win in the night cap. GIRLS RECAP. Hutch High...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Back above freezing on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Arctic air will finally start releasing its grip on the Plains in the coming days as much of the area will finally be back above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend should continue for the remainder of the week, but there’s no chance of any moisture for Kansas in the next several days.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce interim president and CEO gives update

With the recent departure of former president and CEO Eric Brown, Salinans can rest assured knowing the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is in the safe hands of interim CEO and president Renee Duxler. During an interview with Salina Post, Duxler discussed the chamber's 2023 legislative agenda and the selection of the next chamber CEO/president.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Bettles hired by Fox Theatre

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hardwick murder trial sees more than 45 witnesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KAMS to host session for counselors in Hutch next month

HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for...
HAYS, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Wichita Wagonmasters to host The First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party

Even though the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been discontinued but a new one has started, that doesn’t mean all the fun in Wichita has to end. The Wichita Wagonmasters, who put on the biggest event food event in town with the downtown chili cook off, have announced they are going to start a new tradition with their First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

New Magistrate Judge Named for Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson has been appointed the new magistrate judge for the 27th Judicial District which comprises Reno County. The appointment was announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly. Newsum will take the position vacated when Daniel Gilligan became Division III District Judge earlier this month.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
