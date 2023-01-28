Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
How coach Loren Hibbs kept Wichita State Shockers baseball steady in a time of turbulence
The challenge to lead again has replenished his competitive fire and Hibbs said he is more invested than ever to make the Shockers great again.
McPherson’s Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA women’s basketball career 3-point record at OU
The McPherson native has made more 3-pointers in a career than any other player in NCAA Div. I women’s basketball history.
🏀 Salthawk Basketball sweeps Newton Girls and Boys
NEWTON, Kan.—Both Salthawk Basketball teams hauled out the brooms on Tuesday night and swept the Railers in both game with the Girls winning the early game 45 to 27. The Hutch High Boys stayed undefeated with a 63 to 37 win in the night cap. GIRLS RECAP. Hutch High...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
KWCH.com
Back above freezing on Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Arctic air will finally start releasing its grip on the Plains in the coming days as much of the area will finally be back above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend should continue for the remainder of the week, but there’s no chance of any moisture for Kansas in the next several days.
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce interim president and CEO gives update
With the recent departure of former president and CEO Eric Brown, Salinans can rest assured knowing the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is in the safe hands of interim CEO and president Renee Duxler. During an interview with Salina Post, Duxler discussed the chamber's 2023 legislative agenda and the selection of the next chamber CEO/president.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Bettles hired by Fox Theatre
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
Hardwick murder trial sees more than 45 witnesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
KAMS to host session for counselors in Hutch next month
HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for...
Is time to move on after failed Century II deal?
It's been more than a year since a private group announced big plans for a $1.5 Billion investment in the Century II area. That deal never happened, and now some city council members say it's time to move forward.
wichitabyeb.com
The Wichita Wagonmasters to host The First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party
Even though the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been discontinued but a new one has started, that doesn’t mean all the fun in Wichita has to end. The Wichita Wagonmasters, who put on the biggest event food event in town with the downtown chili cook off, have announced they are going to start a new tradition with their First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party.
adastraradio.com
New Magistrate Judge Named for Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson has been appointed the new magistrate judge for the 27th Judicial District which comprises Reno County. The appointment was announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly. Newsum will take the position vacated when Daniel Gilligan became Division III District Judge earlier this month.
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0