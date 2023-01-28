Read full article on original website
🏀 Salthawk Basketball sweeps Newton Girls and Boys
NEWTON, Kan.—Both Salthawk Basketball teams hauled out the brooms on Tuesday night and swept the Railers in both game with the Girls winning the early game 45 to 27. The Hutch High Boys stayed undefeated with a 63 to 37 win in the night cap. GIRLS RECAP. Hutch High...
Wichita high school basketball game scores: Dameron leads Eisenhower girls to Andover win
Find a complete list of Wichita-area high school basketball game scores from Tuesday.
Houston’s trips to Koch Arena have brought the best out of Wichita State basketball
With Houston leaving for the Big 12 this summer, Thursday’s trip to the Roundhouse will be its last for the foreseeable future.
Argonia, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
McPherson’s Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA women’s basketball career 3-point record at OU
The McPherson native has made more 3-pointers in a career than any other player in NCAA Div. I women’s basketball history.
Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
How coach Loren Hibbs kept Wichita State Shockers baseball steady in a time of turbulence
The challenge to lead again has replenished his competitive fire and Hibbs said he is more invested than ever to make the Shockers great again.
Back above freezing on Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Arctic air will finally start releasing its grip on the Plains in the coming days as much of the area will finally be back above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend should continue for the remainder of the week, but there’s no chance of any moisture for Kansas in the next several days.
Bettles hired by Fox Theatre
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
KWU's Pioneer Hall named to National Register of Historic Places
SALINA—Kansas Wesleyan’s Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin Avenue in Salina, was named to the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month, according to a media release from the school. It becomes the 19th location in Saline County to earn the recognition, joining such places as the former...
Heartland Credit Union completes merger with United Credit Union
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the Kansas Department of Credit Unions, United Credit Union is now part of Heartland Credit Union. The effective date of the merger is February 1, 2023. “As a credit union that supports the same values and dedication...
Inman USD 448 Names New Superintendent
INMAN, Kan. – Stephen Jowers has been named the new Superintendent of Schools for Inman USD 448. Jowers, one of two finalists interviewed by the Board of Education last week, is currently in his second year as superintendent of school in Madison/Virgil USD 386 in Greenwood County, where he has also served as pre-K through 6th grade principal, transportation director and food service director.
KAMS to host session for counselors in Hutch next month
HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for...
Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce interim president and CEO gives update
With the recent departure of former president and CEO Eric Brown, Salinans can rest assured knowing the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is in the safe hands of interim CEO and president Renee Duxler. During an interview with Salina Post, Duxler discussed the chamber's 2023 legislative agenda and the selection of the next chamber CEO/president.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
Wesley, Via Christi St. Francis ranked in top 5% of hospitals in the U.S.
According to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center have been ranked among the top 250 hospitals nationwide.
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
