Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 Salthawk Basketball sweeps Newton Girls and Boys

NEWTON, Kan.—Both Salthawk Basketball teams hauled out the brooms on Tuesday night and swept the Railers in both game with the Girls winning the early game 45 to 27. The Hutch High Boys stayed undefeated with a 63 to 37 win in the night cap. GIRLS RECAP. Hutch High...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Bettles hired by Fox Theatre

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Real Men Sing event held at Bethany College

LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Real Men Sing vocal workshop at Bethany College Jan. 23 brought over 400 young men, grades 5-12, from 34 schools across Kansas to Lindsborg. The singers spent the day working with music professionals in one of three groups. The High School Choir, conducted by Paul...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

KAMS to host session for counselors in Hutch next month

HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for...
HAYS, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Wichita Wagonmasters to host The First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party

Even though the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been discontinued but a new one has started, that doesn’t mean all the fun in Wichita has to end. The Wichita Wagonmasters, who put on the biggest event food event in town with the downtown chili cook off, have announced they are going to start a new tradition with their First Annual Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Need for Ad Astra Academies space big part of Buhler bond issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A public vote for Buhler USD 313 patrons on a proposed $8 million bond issue will take place in person on April 4th, 2023, with advance voting starting March 27th. One of the main needs for the district that would be met by the new building that is the source of the bulk of the bond is Ad Astra Academy space.
BUHLER, KS
KWCH.com

Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
MCPHERSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Catching a game at Jumbo’s Beef & Brew

We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hardwick murder trial sees more than 45 witnesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

