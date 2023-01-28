Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Country Club Lane Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car driven by 41-year-old Syedah Fitchett was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jeremy Boggess, of Hopkinsville, that was behind Fitchett at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing On Greenville Road
Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in the Greenville Road area of Christian County Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was reported missing from the area of the 10000 block of Greenville Road. He was last seen around...
wkdzradio.com
Indiana Man Injured In Wednesday Evening Christian County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent an Indiana man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by 56-year-old Melvin Walcott, of Tennessee, collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 34-year-old Mario Williams, of Georgia, that was next to Walcott at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway.
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
WBKO
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
whopam.com
Russellville man hurt in Logan Co. collision
A Russellville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash during icy conditions Tuesday evening in Logan County. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation determined that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville was westbound when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin.
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
wkdzradio.com
Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Lyon County
According to Sheriff Brent White, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western KY Violent Crimes Task Force located 45-year old Christopher Trice in Kuttawa Wednesday afternoon. He says Trice, who is originally from Fulton, was a wanted fugitive for a bank robbery in Bowling Green that occurred on November 28, 2022.
whopam.com
Fire destroys vacant Clarksville home
Fire destroyed a vacant home Wednesday night in Clarksville. The call came out just after 11 p.m. and officials from Clarksville Fire and Rescue say they arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is unknown.
wkdzradio.com
Country Club Lane Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital
A wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car was hit by a vehicle behind it at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane. The driver...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
Clarksville police searching for missing man
Michael Wellington, 50, was reported missing on Jan. 29, but police say he has not been heard from or seen since Jan. 21.
wpsdlocal6.com
18 vehicle collision causes closure on I-69 South near Exit 41
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle collision has caused a blockage on I-69 south, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reports. According to an early morning Facebook post, Exit 41 will be shut down for several hours as crews work to clear the scene. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer...
wkdzradio.com
Sunshine Helps But Refreezing A Concern In Trigg And Christian
Emergency management and first responders in Trigg and Christian counties caught a little reprieve Wednesday afternoon, as a break in the clouds and temperatures in the mid-30s delivered a big assist in the melting process for local roads. David Bryant, Trigg County emergency management director, said roads are already starting...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
wkdzradio.com
James ‘Doodlebug’ Fuller, 77, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 77-year-old James “Doodlebug” Fuller, of Cadiz, will be noon Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the East End Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon. Survivors include:. Wife, Betty Lancaster Fuller, of Cadiz;. Two daughters, Tracy (Greg) Taylor and...
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
Comments / 0