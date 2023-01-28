Read full article on original website
Light sleet, snow expected in some areas this evening and overnight
ST. LOUIS – It’ll be a quiet day across the region, with more sun than clouds. Not as cold as it has been, but still below average for this time of year. Highs will be in the low 30s Wednesday afternoon. The clouds move in this evening, and areas to the south may see some light sleet and snow as a shortwave moves by. Little accumulations overnight south of Interstate 44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois.
Cold start to the week, storm track looks to stay south
Winter Weather Advisory for Illinois counties from 6 Sunday night to 9 am Monday CST. Wintry mix, light snow and light ice. Travel could become slick. Winter mix tonight with a low in the mid-to-upper 20s. Early mixed precipitation Monday with a high in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
Weather Service: Light wintry mix could arrive late Monday
The National Weather Service said there will be a potential for periods of a light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow from late Monday through Thursday. The highest probability of wintry conditions will be over far southern Missouri.
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
How old is too old to shovel snow?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.
(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
