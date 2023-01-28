ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Column: Super Bowl Sunday is going to the dogs — make that puppies

By Diane Bell
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Feb. 12, a banner day for U.S. sports fans, is only two weeks away.

The football field will be meticulously groomed, cheerleaders will energize the crowd and players will suit up — then the fur will begin to fly.

Yes, it's the annual Puppy Bowl, the competition that features line barkers, wide retrievers and guard dogs.

Four-legged players from across the nation were recruited for Puppy Bowl XIX, which will be broadcast before the Super Bowl on the Animal Planet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST and simulcast on Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max, and discovery+.

Three of the 122 gridiron participants from 67 animal shelters across 34 states have San Diego ties. One terrier mix hails from the San Diego Humane Society — a participating shelter for the first time. Two dachshund-blend littermates are from the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

It's the first time two brothers have played together on a Puppy Bowl team, says Helen Woodward spokeswoman Jessica Gercke.

The goal, of course, is to get these four-legged players adopted — if they aren't already, considering the Puppy Bowl was pretaped in October. It's designed to spotlight the surplus of orphaned, abandoned, surrendered, stray and unwanted puppies looking for forever homes — along with their feline counterparts, who will star in the half-time kitty show.

The pandemic was brutal for dogs — not because of the coronavirus, but because some U.S. rescue shelters closed and many veterinarians halted their spaying and neutering services.

As a result, canine birth rates spiked, especially in states where spaying and neutering are not mandatory before adoption, Gercke says.

Thompson suspects that the Humane Society's recent influx of abandoned and stray pets is related to inflation and the rising cost of pet food and health care.

What they are seeing are lots of stray dogs, 60 percent of whom are not being picked up by their owners. Thompson says that is an unusually high percentage.

The Humane Society has a team of people who scour social media for reports of lost and found animals to try to reunite them with their owners. Sometimes stray dogs lack microchips, or the microchip information is outdated or potential owners simply don't respond to the Human Society's voicemails.

At Helen Woodward, a private, nonprofit shelter, a team routinely transfers adoptable animals from overcrowded high-kill shelters elsewhere.

In fact, tail-wagging Puppy Bowl players Carlos and Crocket, were brought to San Diego from such a shelter in Louisiana.

Both have been adopted since the filming: Carlos, who was interviewed by a sports reporter during the Puppy Bowl, was adopted by a Santee family. Crocket now lives in San Marcos.

In December, the Humane Society had a record of 606 dogs in its care, says spokeswoman Nina Thompson. Kennels were full, foster families were recruited, and the shelter's classrooms and conference rooms were turned into makeshift pet enclosures.

That's when the shelter took the unusual step of asking people not to relinquish their dogs but to try to keep them for a while longer or to re-home their pets themselves.

The Humane Society offers a link to a re-homing page ( www.SDHumane.org/rehome ) where owners can post photos and information about their pets to facilitate private adoption. It also offers programs that help pet owners with low-cost veterinary assistance and food.

The space crunch was compounded by an outbreak of distemper requiring dog quarantine space and a kennel remodeling project at the San Diego branch. As of Feb. 1, however, the Humane Society plans to lift the restriction and, once again, accept pets surrendered by their owners.

Its Puppy Bowl player, Erin, was discovered wandering in the Talmadge area in July by a good Samaritan and brought in the next day. The 2-month-old puppy had no collar or microchip.

A couple of days later, the shelter received a casting call notice from the Puppy Bowl. Erin was a great fit because Thompson says she is "easy to handle, likes chasing balls and playing with toys, and loves people and other dogs."

Erin since has been adopted by a friend of Humane Society graphic artist Jennifer Kennedy and now lives in Milwaukee, Wis.

Kennedy attended Erin's Puppy Bowl videotaping sessions in Glens Falls, N.Y., last fall. She says the terrier tried her skills on the gridiron but discovered her true calling as a cheerleader — wearing a blue tutu.

"We think it's a great cause to highlight the importance of adopting and getting the spotlight on shelter animals," says Thompson, who added volunteer dog walking and kennel cleaning duties to her regular job because of the overcrowded shelter.

Only the Puppy Bowl producers know how much airtime each player will get. A previous Helen Woodward entrant — a chocolate poodle-mix named Bobbie, was named a Most Valuable Puppy finalist in the 2020 Puppy Bowl.

On Feb. 12, Helen Woodward is having its own tailgate and Puppy Bowl XIX watch party at McGregor's Grill, 10475 San Diego Mission Road, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It's doubling as a fundraiser, with 10 percent of sales earmarked for the shelter.

Adoptable puppies will be on hand, Gercke says. Plus, veteran Puppy Bowl players Carlos and Crocket will be there to sign "pawtographs."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Puppies up for adoption at this shelter, sending 4 to the Puppy Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've got two championship games happening this month, the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl! The fluffy, friendly competition is back and don't worry, this bowl game does not require you to know a single sports rule.This is the Puppy Bowl's 19th year of highlighting the adorable rescue pups that are available for adoption. Sixty-seven rescue organizations will be participating, including the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who stopped by our studio with some adoptable pups this morning. Our Chandler Lutz caught up with the Brandywine SPCA team and their pups, Tia and Ireland who are gearing up for their Puppy Bowl debut on Team Ruff. You can watch in the video above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HOLAUSA

Pet of the week: Meet the adoptable players of the Puppy Bowl 2023

Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12, and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery + simultaneously. Team Ruff and Team Fluff...
The Daily South

After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina

Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
AOL Corp

‘Wobbly cat’ Elvis is foster king to more than 100 kittens

Foster kittens can’t help falling in love with a "wobbly cat" named Elvis. Elvis started life as a foster himself back in 2013, when his mother and four siblings landed at the local animal shelter in Louisa, Kentucky. Volunteer Beverly Pack knew they’d be better off in a home environment and chose to foster the entire family.
LOUISA, KY
pupvine.com

Why Chihuahuas Are The Worst? 21 Reasons

You must have heard of them, but have you ever wondered why Chihuahuas are the worst? We have 21 reasons to support the idea that these small dogs are one of the worst in the doggo world. How come there are so many reasons, and yet they are still such...
akc.org

The Most Popular Dog Names of 2022

You did the dog breed research, you stocked up on all the puppy essentials, you puppy-proofed your home, you found a veterinarian, you’ve booked basic dog training classes, and you chose the best dog food. But there’s another big decision to make: what in the world are you going to name your new puppy or dog?
pupvine.com

German Shepherd Doberman Mix — The Great Doberman Shepherd

Let’s talk about the German Shepherd Doberman mix!. This lovely, mutt-like pooch is actually a designer dog, created by crossing the German Shepherd with the Doberman Pinscher. Commonly known as the Doberman Shepherd, this hybrid dog has a lot of interesting traits that it picked up from both of...
pupvine.com

Do German Shepherds Get Along With Other Dogs Or Not?

The German Shepherd Dog is one of the most adored dogs out there. If you are a kind of dog owner that likes to have multiple pets in your household, I am sure you would like to know do German Shepherds get along with other dogs. Well, this is quite...
msn.com

Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats

Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
petpress.net

8 Popular Herding Dog Breeds And The Benefits of Owning Them

Herding dog breeds are some of the most intelligent and loyal working dogs. These breeds have evolved over centuries to be able to move and manage herds of animals, such as sheep or cattle. They possess an innate ability to follow directions and pay close attention to their owners, making...
cat-world.com

Euthanizing a Cat at Home? Risks & Veterinarian Advice

One of the hardest decisions any pet parent can make is choosing when it’s time to humanely end your cat’s life. It’s very difficult to say goodbye to furry family members, but you don’t want to prolong pain and suffering. Unfortunately, the cost of professional veterinary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy