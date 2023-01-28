Why was A.J. Brown upset during Eagles-Giants game? Nick Sirianni provides context ahead of NFC championship

Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory. Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its ...
Meet the other Aussie Philadelphia Eagles star who could play with Jordan Mailata in the Super Bowl
A run of injuries saw Arryn Siposs delisted by St Kilda when he was just 22. Now he stands on the verge of joining his teammate Jordan Mailata as the first Aussies to play on a winning Super Bowl team.
Yardbarker
Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win
Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterwards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a transcription of...
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
Sporting News
The Rock responds to Travis Kelce's AFC championship game promo: 'My boy said what he said'
Imitation is the finest form of flattery. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs secured the AFC championship game win over the Bengals, getting their win back from last year's title game and jumpstarting a Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart-esque feud. What happened after the bell set that up. Following the KC...
Sporting News
What Brock Purdy's UCL injury means for 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady rumors
The 49ers' hopes of competing in the 2023 NFC championship game were quashed when starter Brock Purdy left after just a few plays due to an elbow injury. Now, the team is hoping that injury won't have an impact on its 2023 season. Purdy was diagnosed with a fully torn...
Eagles studs and duds from NFC Championship win over 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles soared over the San Francisco 49ers in a dominant 31-7 win in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. It was far from the prettiest game of football, but Philadelphia took control of the game early and never looked back. With the 49ers unable to throw the ball due to injuries, the Eagles made quick work of their hobbled opponents.
Sporting News
Five reasons why Chiefs' defense burned Joe Burrow in AFC championship game
Joe Burrow was close to leading the Bengals to a second consecutive AFC championship game victory in Kansas City. The Chiefs' defense made sure he wouldn't get to the finish line this time. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense turned in a gritty performance, fighting through injuries in the hosts'...
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC heading to Super Bowl 57 after last-second win
A year after Evan McPherson closed out the AFC championship with a game-winning field goal, the shoe was on the other foot in Kansas City. Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57, avenging a shocking defeat at the hands of this Bengals team 364 days ago.
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
New Yorkers in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth
The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
Sporting News
Who is the 49ers' emergency quarterback? San Francisco's options if Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson are both injured
The 49ers quarterback position may be in need of some Juice. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are facing a doomsday scenario in the NFC championship game; Now on their fourth quarterback of the 2022 season, Josh Johnson entered the game in the place of Brock Purdy in the first quarter.
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter and more react to legendary QB leaving NFL behind 'for good'
Tom Brady is retiring — and he means it this time. Exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, the Buccaneers quarterback revealed in a video posted from his official Twitter account that he is calling it quits "for good." "I know the process was a pretty big deal...
Sporting News
Buccaneers' 7 best QB options to replace retired Tom Brady, from Anthony Richardson to Baker Mayfield
The Buccaneers' quarterback run with Tom Brady is finished. The GOAT QB announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 for a second consecutive year, this time saying it's permanent. Before Brady made his decision, Tampa Bay already had to be thinking about replacing him, given he was set...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
