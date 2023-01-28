Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Mortgage Demand Took a Big Step Back Last Week, Even After Interest Rates Fell Further
Total mortgage application volume fell 9% last week compared with the previous week. Even with rates well off their recent highs, applications to refinance a home loan fell 7% for the week and were 80% lower than the same week one year ago. After a stronger start to the year,...
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
Major Central Banks Set to Signal Interest Rate Glide Path in Crucial Week for Monetary Policy
Economists will be watching policymakers' rhetoric closely for clues on the path of future rate hikes this year, as three major central banks try to engineer a soft landing for their respective economies without allowing inflation to regain momentum. The Federal Open Market Committee concludes its meeting on Wednesday, before...
Sticky Inflation Means the European Central Bank Could Be Far From a Policy Pivot
The euro area economy is proving more resilient than expected and even avoided a contraction in the last quarter of the year. France and Spain recorded growth that made up for the shrinking output of Italy and Germany. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its growth outlook for the world...
Wait Until Age 70 to Claim Social Security: ‘The Return on Being Patient Is Huge,' Says Economist
All U.S. workers ages 45 to 62 would benefit from waiting until beyond age 65 to start receiving Social Security retirement benefits, recent research finds. The best age to claim is 70, when benefits are 76% higher than retirement benefits taken at 62. The first Social Security check was issued...
Intel Execs Make Small Cut to Their Overall Compensation After a Disastrous Quarter
Intel executives will take pay cuts days after the chipmaker reported weak fourth-quarter numbers that sent Intel shares sliding. CEO Pat Gelsinger's base pay will be cut by 25%, with lesser cuts for executive team members down to midlevel managers, the company said. The vast majority of Gelsinger's compensation, however,...
FedEx Is Laying Off 10% of Its Officers and Directors Amid Cooling Demand
FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. FedEx is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday,...
Britain Sets Out Plans to Regulate Crypto Industry in Wake of FTX Collapse
The U.K. laid out plan to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. The proposals include strengthening rules on crypto lending, a controversial practice that contributed to the demise of FTX. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is viewed by industry backers as a crypto-friendly leader. The U.K. formally laid out plans to regulate the...
OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting
The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
Luxury Stocks Rally From China Reopening, But World's Largest Luxury Market May Choose to Shop ‘In-House'
In the past, trips abroad often included personal luxury purchases for affluent Chinese consumers looking to take advantage of currency and tax benefits. But years of zero-Covid measures have taught Chinese consumers they can get their fix of opulence on their own shores — and experts say this habit is here to stay.
