Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Hampden Academy Broncos Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The game will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]
The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Lawrence 68-43 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating Lawrence in Brewer, 68-43 on Monday, January 30th. The Witches led 25-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 49-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Brewer was led by...
Brewer Boys Beat Camden Hills 72-38 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 72-38, on Tuesday, January 31st at Brewer High School. Brewer led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then after a 19-7 2nd Quarter, had increased their lead to 28-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer increased their lead to 26 points in the 3rd Quarter, leading 53-27.
Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 60-50 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys defeated the Narraguagus Knights in Harrington 60-50 on Monday, January 30th. Sumner led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Narraguagus trimmed the lead to just 1 point, 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Sumner 16-11. Sumner led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 44-36.
Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game is posted below. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you might not know were college...
Camden Hills Windjammers Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Camden Hills Windjammers visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Repeat as Big East Players of the Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 7 as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth up in the "County", scoring 65 points. He...
Nokomis Girls Top Brewer 38-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Warriors Girl's Basketball Team defeated Brewer 38-26 in Brewer on Saturday, January 28th. Nokomis led 9-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Brewer cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Warriors 11-7, to cut Nokomis' lead to just 2 points, 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis then outscored Brewer 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 28-19.
Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week [POLL]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 8 (January 22-28) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, February 2nd at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the 10 nominees for Week 9.
Foxcroft Academy Girls Top John Bapst 38-25 [STATS]
The Foxcroft Academy Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 38-25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday, January 30th. The Ponies led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 10-7 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy led 24-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins Named Maine Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
Congratulations to Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins who was named the Maine Gatordae Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, on Monday, January 30th. Charlie finished 1st in 9 of the 10 races he ran this fall, including 1st the Class A State Race, and the Festival of Champions in Belfast. He helped lead Hampden Academy to the Boys Class A State Title.
Central Cheering Wins PVC Class C Championships, Dexter 2nd, Sumner 3rd
The PVC Class C Cheering Championships were held this past Saturday, January 28th at Stearns High School in Millinocket. Here are the Team Standings and Scores. The Northern Maine Class B, C and Northern and Southern Maine Class D Championships will be held this Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.
John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd
John Bapst - 75.35. The Class B and C Northern Maine Championships and the Class D North/South Championships will take place on Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School. The building will open at 7 a.m. and the first competition begins at 9 a.m.
Poll: Would adding Brady or Rodgers make your team better?
The greatest quarterback of all-time is back on the market this off-season, should he chose to keep playing. At the same time, the guy who many have labelled as the most talented player to ever play the position could also be in the business of swapping teams this spring. However,...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Bangor is Going to Get Slammed With Brutal Wind Chills This Weekend
It's about time winter actually decided to arrive. This really has been a bit of an odd winter. Actually, it went all the way back into the fall. I remember walking around on Halloween night, practically just in a tshirt. Even when winter did officially arrive, it didn't act like it. For instance, it was just earlier this month that I pulled ticks off my dog when walking him out in our woods. Like, what?! We're just not supposed to have to deal with ticks in winter. It's just wrong.
foxbangor.com
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
872
Followers
5K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0