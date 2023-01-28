Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Ahead? Open Interest Registers Sharp Jump
On-chain data shows Bitcoin’s open interest has sharply gone up recently, a sign that the crypto’s price may be heading toward more volatility. Bitcoin Open Interest Has Made A Huge Jump Of 8.3% Over Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this increase...
NEWSBTC
Spike in Transactions causes Polygon (MATIC) price to Surge, Ethereum (ETH) loses 2.94%, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells more than 90% of their phase 3 supply
So far, 2023 has been spectacular for cryptocurrencies. The total crypto market cap is up, and blockchain networks have seen more active participation in the past few days. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up by more than 3700%, making it the top-performing cryptocurrency. Polygon’s (MATIC) price also rose 52% this year....
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Gearing To Bounce Back Against Bitcoin – Does Doge Have The Energy?
A popular crypto trader, Bluntz, forecasted a significant price rally for Dogecoin against Bitcoin today. Bluntz tweeted to his followers that the DOGE/BTC trading pair is “gearing for a revenge pump for probably 100% or more.”. Based on his chart analysis, Bluntz identified that Doge had formed a bullish...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whale Activities Plummets, Are Whales Getting Bored?
Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin and Ethereum have moved significantly, initiating a bull run. While the rally seems to be nonstop, one thing worth noting is that the frontline cryptos seem to be lagging behind at the backend. On Tuesday, On-chain analysis platform Glassnode reported that whale participation on Bitcoin and Ethereum is fading away.
NEWSBTC
Get In Early – These 6 Crypto ICOs Are Ready to Boom in 2023
The crypto bear market of 2022 wiped enormous amounts from the values of cryptocurrencies across the board, from Bitcoin to the newest projects. With challenging conditions set to continue into early 2023, investors are turning their attention to crypto ICOs to find potential for significant returns. An ICO (initial coin...
NEWSBTC
Data Suggests Sharks Were Behind Litecoin’s 89% Rise To $97, But What About Now?
Litecoin (LTC) has seen one of the highest rallies among the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies, jumping over 89% since the market crash following the FTX collapse. While there are a number of factors that could’ve prompted this news, on-chain data suggests that sharks are the likely culprit. Sharks Holding...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Reaches Critical Inflection Point Against Bitcoin: What Happens Next?
Ethereum and Bitcoin represent the number two and one cryptocurrencies by market cap, respectively. The two top coins tend to move in tandem, with Ether gaining the slight edge performance-wise when the crypto market turns bullish. That hasn’t recently been the case, causing the ETHBTC trading pair to reach a...
NEWSBTC
Santiment Explains Why Bitcoin Saw A Pullback During The Past Day
Bitcoin has seen a pullback since peaking around $23,900 yesterday. Here’s what Santiment says is the possible reason behind this decline. Bitcoin Observes Largest Profit To Loss Transaction Ratio In 2 Years. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, yesterday was the largest profit-taking day for BTC...
NEWSBTC
Stablecoin Supply Approaches Death Cross, Bad News For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows the stablecoin supply long-term and short-term moving averages are close to a death cross. Here’s what it means for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Circulating Supply Moving Averages Close In On Death Cross. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, if the stablecoin supply doesn’t increase,...
NEWSBTC
Best Penny Cryptos To Buy Now To See 10x Gains in 2023
Investors that get involved with top-class crypto projects early are sure to make a good profit. Some of the best cryptos around started at a fraction of a cent, so here are the 8 best penny cryptos to buy now for massive future gains:. Metacade (MCADE) Hedera (HBAR) Tron (TRX)
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Whales Move Large Amounts, Bearish For DOGE?
Data shows Dogecoin whales have made some large moves over the past day. What does this mean for the meme coin’s price?. Dogecoin Whales Have Made Multiple Large Transactions Today. A few transactions involving a huge amount of DOGE have been spotted on the blockchain in the past day....
NEWSBTC
As Bitcoin Prepares for Bull Run, Could Projects Like Meta Masters Guild Shape the Crypto Market?
The crypto market looks like it is on the verge of experiencing a bull run that could lead the market strongly into the future. Bitcoin is close to its next support level and many other tokens are also breaking out of bad patterns. It’s looking increasingly like certain trends, and projects within those trends will do well as we head into a bullish market.
NEWSBTC
Time To Sell Bitcoin And Crypto? ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Tweets ‘Sell’
Just hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision today, legendary trader Michael Burry issued a warning for the financial market that could affect Bitcoin and crypto as well. The “Big Short” investor tweeted a single word today, “Sell.”. Burry is known for being one...
NEWSBTC
Top 5 GameFi Cryptos To Watch This February
With so many sharp twists and turns happening in the blockchain and crypto space, the GameFi space is getting robust now more than ever. Evidently, experts say that 2023 is the “build phase” for GameFi and it is set to explode in the next couple of months. Considerably,...
NEWSBTC
Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Proponent Roger Ver Sued, Litecoin (LTC) Surpasses Ethereum’s Number Of Unique Addresses, And Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines 3700% Brighter
While there are many cryptocurrencies in the market, only a few of them have been able to post positive growth momentum. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are the three tokens that have been in the limelight lately. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Remains Unaffected by Roger Ver Controversy.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Value Increases Before Launch Date, Threshold (T) Listed on Coinbase, Shows Bullish Sentiment
The cryptocurrency market is finally showing some signs of recovery from the harsh crypto winter of 2022. Crypto projects that were launched last year and were off to a slow start, have begun to show stability even in bursts of market volatility. Snowfall protocol (SNW) and Threshold (T) are two such crypto projects that have displayed a bullish sentiment, capturing the attention of market analysts globally.
NEWSBTC
Gold & Silver Standard And MRHB DeFi Announce Partnership To Offer Fully-Compliant Platform For Islamic Investors
Ainslie Bullion subsidiary Gold & Silver Standard has announced its partnership with MRHB.Network to provide a fully-compliant decentralised platform for Islamic investors and anyone seeking an ethical means to invest in precious metals. Gold & Silver Standard is part of the nearly 50-year-old Ainslie Bullion group. Through its collaboration with...
NEWSBTC
CoinEx Makes Crypto Trading Easier via Fiat-to-Crypto Services
For most users, buying crypto with fiat is the very first item on their to-do list upon joining the space. Still, buying crypto can be challenging for many beginners, and plenty of ordinary users are kept out of the crypto world by the complicated screening and deposit procedures of crypto exchanges.
NEWSBTC
B2Broker Unveils Integrates Match-Trader into Its White Label Liquidity Offering
B2Broker, a liquidity and technology provider, has announced its collaboration with the Match-Trader platform, bringing a new white-label solution that will give brokers access to extensive functionality and immediate integration into the powerful B2Core platform. This announcement follows B2Broker’s successful cTrader integration back in 2022, solidifying the company’s commitment to offering adjustable yet comprehensive options for clients.
Comments / 0