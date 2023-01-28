Read full article on original website
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $1.1B Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/10/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s gigantic lottery drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash option valued at $576.8 million. If someone wins it will be the 5th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 7, 13,...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Mega Millions Jackpot Win
The Louisiana Lottery has been very busy during the first 25 days of January. The Lottery has overseen the dispensation of some big money prizes in the first month of 2023. And, based on the way things are looking, there doesn't appear to be any slowing down in Louisiana's "lottery luck".
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $613 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $613 million.
Lottery results and numbers: Lotto and Thunderball draw tonight, January 7, 2023
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (January 7, 2023). Could tonight's jackpot of £4million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed
Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.
Why have there been so many massive Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots recently?
Since last summer, we've seen three record-setting lottery jackpots - $1.34 billion, $1.35 billion, and $2.04 billion. Why?
Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Powerball continues to climb making Monday's lottery drawing the ninth largest prize in history.
