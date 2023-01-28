Read full article on original website
BBC
Man jailed for killing 19-year-old woman in crash
A man has been jailed for 10 years for killing a 19-year-old woman in a crash. Luke Hawkes, 28, was driving a white Ford Transit van at high speed when it went through a red light and hit two cars on the A38 Taunton Road, near Bridgwater, Somerset, on 8 November.
BBC
Elderly mobility scooter rider killed in motorcycle crash
An elderly woman riding a mobility scooter has been killed in a crash with a motorcycle. Police were called to the junction of Hoburne Lane and Primrose Way in Christchurch, Dorset, at 11:00 GMT on Monday. The woman, in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. Police...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Jellica Burke 'was killed during game of hide-and-seek', court told
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A schoolgirl has told a murder trial that a toddler was killed during a game of hide-and-seek in a house in Dundee. Andrew Innes, 52, admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica but denies murder, claiming...
BBC
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
BBC
Lurgan: Shane Whitla shot dead in drug feud, court told
A man who was shot dead in Lurgan is believed to have been the victim of a feud involving drugs debts, a court has heard. The claim was made during a bail application by Joshua Cotter, one of three men charged with the murder of Shane Whitla. The 39-year-old was...
BBC
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
BBC
Two jailed after Hungerford car chase and hours-long manhunt
Two men have been jailed after the stolen car they were in hit speeds of up 120mph in a police pursuit before a manhunt took place to find them. Police had to deploy a stinger to stop a BMW X1 on the A36 in Farleigh at around 03:45 GMT on 1 October 2022.
BBC
Man admits murdering Southampton woman found dead in her home
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 63-year-old woman who was found dead at her home. Police were called to Mansel Road East in Southampton shortly after 20:30 GMT on 21 November 2022. Detectives previously said Lorraine Mills' death was being treated as an "isolated incident". Richard Shaw, 48,...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Key witness found in search for dog walker
A "key witness" in the search for a woman who went missing while walking her dog has been found, police said. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday. Her phone was...
BBC
Doncaster: Thomas Andrew jailed over woman's rape and break-in
A violent rapist who broken into his victim's house and subjected her to a "brutal and prolonged" attack has been jailed for 21 years. Thomas Andrew, of Doncaster, broke into the property in Hunter's Bar, Sheffield, in February 2022 in what police said was a "random attack". After raping the...
BBC
Emily Lewis death: Safety checks made before crash, court hears
The owner of a speedboat involved in a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl has told a court how precautions were always taken to protect passengers. Emily Lewis died after a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) run by thrill ride company Seadogz hit a buoy in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
BBC
Newton Aycliffe quarry fall: Boy's mum says he told her he might die
The mother of a teenager who fell into a quarry on a bike ride with his friend has described how he called, telling her he thought he would die. Travis Dixon, 15, fell about 39ft (12m) to the bottom of Middridge Quarry, near Newton Aycliffe in August. The keen footballer...
BBC
Laura Winham: Gas worker could hold key over flat death, say police
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
BBC
Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa
A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story. Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries. His stepmother Leila wept...
