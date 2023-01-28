Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain chances low today, will rise tomorrow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The stalled front has nudged its way into our area this morning and this will make things less humid as we start our Wednesday. Rain chances stay low but the temps will vary depending on if you’re closer to the coast or closer to US 84. We are projecting most of you will see highs in the mid 60s today which is much cooler than yesterday, but the front could come back tomorrow as a warm front and that will bring in muggy air as rain chances rise. There is a Level 1 out of 5 severe risk zone for tomorrow so make sure you’re staying weather aware. Rain coverage will be at 60% for Thursday and Thursday night. The sky clears Friday morning and we’ll see gorgeous weather for the end of the week. Highs go from the low 70s tomorrow down to the upper 50s on Friday.
Magnolia Springs-area power outage: Here’s why
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — If you came home to no power around Magnolia Springs Tuesday afternoon, you weren’t alone. Baldwin EMC confirmed they were responding to an outage impacting about 1,628 meters. Baldwin EMC said a dump truck “got a little too close” to power lines Tuesday afternoon. Baldwin EMC said the outage included […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsettled pattern heads our way
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
What?! Baby Found In Tackle Box On Alabama Shore
It's not every day that you hear about a story like this. Authorities in Daphne, Alabama have confirmed that a man fishing located what seemed to be a tackle box in the sand at May Day Park. According to WKRG, Alan Nabors who found the box said:. “I was walking...
ALDI opens distribution center in Loxley, 200 jobs coming Baldwin Co.
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDI has officially opened a 564,000 square foot distribution center in Loxley on Tuesday. The new regional facility will bring 200 full-time jobs to Baldwin County. Construction of the facility took nearly two years and a half years to build and Heather Moore, Vice President of ALDI, said she is thrilled […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Haven is gearing up for its annual Mystic Mutts of Revelry parade. The event is set for February 11 at 3pm in Fairhope. All the proceeds benefit The Haven. Not only are you invited to watch or walk in the parade, but your pet could...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque...
WALA-TV FOX10
Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up. Host: Dayspring Baptist Church. Event Date: 2/10/23. Time: 6p-9p Location: 2200 Cody Rd.,...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama
UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no reports of any damage in the area. BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Many of you have emailed or called WKRG News 5 to tell us you have heard two big booms and felt shaking in Baldwin County at around 11 a.m., Friday morning. […]
Abandoned Bon Secour sailboat moves downstream, threatens property
A sailboat, left abandoned on the bank of Bon Secour River has moved, drifting out into the river and so far, pleas for help from property owners have gone unanswered.
3 vehicle crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road causing delays
UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person was transported to the hospital. MFRD said the injuries are unknown. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there was a three car crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Tuesday afternoon. The crash is causing heavy traffic and delays on I-10. WKRG is working […]
WPMI
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
Terrier loves to be held, needs a home
Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old rat terrier Chihuahua mix named Major.
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor Ivy in Loxley tomorrow for Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center grand opening
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Ivy will be in Loxley tomorrow for the grand opening of the Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center. The governor will be joined by Heather Moore, the regional vice president for the Loxley facility, Loxley Mayor Richard Teal and Feeding the Gulf Coast CEO Michael Ledger.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
Daphne Bed Bath & Beyond to close
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Daphne is among 87 additional stores expected to close, the company told Nexstar on Monday. That announcement comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans. The Daphne store is located in Jubilee Square at the end of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Mobile homes burglarized just minutes apart
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile homeowners were terrorized in the middle of the day when someone broke into their homes, police said. The crimes happened just thirty minutes apart, not far from each other. Thankfully the homeowners weren’t hurt. One neighbor sent us a picture of the first...
