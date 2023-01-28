ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway Night set for Feb. 9 at Wallace State

By Gail Crutchfield
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Students in Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts programs are preparing for its annual Broadway Night set for Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.

The students take the lead in planning and choreographing the performance that includes selections they’ve made from Broadway shows. This year, the production includes songs from “Grease,” “Hamilton,” “South Pacific,” “Big River,” “Waitress,” “West Side Story,” “Aladdin” and more.

“It’s always fun to watch how students interpret the songs they’ve selected,” said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State vocal ensembles. “They help with the staging and choreography, the script and how everything is presented. They do an amazing job.”

Admission is a $10 donation, with proceeds supporting students’ expenses for an upcoming European tour for the program’s spring show “Down by the Riverside: The Roots of Gospel Music.”

“For most of these students, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Richter said. “We expect to take more than 30 students on the tour that will see them perform in Germany, Austria and Italy in May.”

Local audiences will get to see the show that traces the uniquely American journey of the development of gospel music April 13-15 at 7 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre in the Garlan E. Gudger Student Center.

Other upcoming performances from Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs include:

  • “The Robber Bridegroom,” a musical presented by the Wallace State Theatre program, March 10-11 at 7 p.m. and March 12, at 2 p.m. at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre
  • Dance Showcase presented by the Allegro Dance Theatre, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre
  • Big Band Dance by the Wallace State Jazz Band, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts
  • Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts

The Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions Feb. 3 and March 3 from 8 a.m.-noon in the Burrow Center for the Fine Performing Arts. Auditions are open to current and incoming students and will be awarded starting with the fall 2023 semester. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu/fpa or contact Melissa Lawler at 256-352-8277 or melissa.lawler@wallacestate.edu .

The spring 2023 semester is currently underway. Mini Term II classes will begin March 8. Register today at www.wallacestate.edu or call 256-352-8000 for more information.

