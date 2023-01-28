Read full article on original website
M. Night Shyamalan Has His Next 3 Movies Figured Out
While on the press tour for his latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, Academy Award-nominated director, M. Night Shyamalan, sat down with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub to talk about the book-to-screen adaptation. While discussing the movie, starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Jonathan Groff, we were curious if the writer-director has had time to consider what’s up next. Between blockbuster releases and his psychological drama series, Servant, on Apple TV+, Shyamalan’s future plans are pretty surprising.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Paul Rudd Teases an "Unfair Matchup" With Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the springboard for Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to position Paul Rudd's Scott Lang up against Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. There has been a lot of talk from Majors about what we can expect from his portrayal of the multiversal menace, but now, Rudd has teased what to expect from the showdown between the smallest Avenger and the Man Beyond Time.
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin': Showtimes and Streaming Status
He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.
Kevin Feige Talks Kang the Conqueror's Place in the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to kick-start with a quantum-sized bang in the shape of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the surprising choice of Paul Rudd's light-hearted, frothy Scott Lang to be front of centre might seem like a surprising choice, but according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the character had earned that position.
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
10 Movies that Almost Won the "Big Five" at the Oscars
In cinematic history, only three movies have won the "Big Five" at the Academy Awards — It Happened One Night, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and The Silence of the Lambs. These special powerhouse films have achieved a magnificent feat by winning Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted).
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' IMAX Motion Poster Welcomes You to the Quantum Realm
With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania less than three weeks away, IMAX has revealed the latest poster for the upcoming Marvel Studios film, which invites audiences to enter the Quantum Realm on the largest screen they can find. Unlike previous posters that often depict the film's star-studded...
'Fast X': Vin Diesel Shares First Look Image of Michelle Rodriguez on Set
After more than 20 years since the first installment, Fast & Furious has come a long way from its street racing roots, delving into different themes, including "family," which has been hugely associated with Vin Diesel over the years. While the franchise has continued to deliver an emotional and delightful joyride over the past nine films, every race has to cross the finish line. With Fast X serving as the last chapter in the series, Diesel has teased a first look at Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz.
'The Mummy': Brendan Fraser Recalls Aftermath of Filming Grueling Action Scenes
Brendan Fraser's career is currently going through something of a renaissance fondly dubbed "Brenaissance," by fans thanks in part to a brilliant leading performance in The Whale for which he has received a few awards including an Academy Award nomination. But before now, Fraser ruled the 90s and early millennium as one of cinema's major action stars. His role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) established him as a household name and remains one of his most iconic roles to date. It was a hard-won achievement as the actor is now opening up about the scale of physical exertions that the role required and how it took a huge toll on his body long after filming was over.
