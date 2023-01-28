ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Crash on I-295 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is stating that a crash on I-295 North near Heckscher Drive has turned deadly. FHP reports that a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive when for reasons still unknown, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end.
News4Jax.com

Councilman hopes to find compromise in push to rezone Pumpkin Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A continuing land fight in the Pumpkin Hill neighborhood, which is in the northeastern portion of Duval County, has both sides looking for a compromise. The fight involves a push to rezone land right in the middle of the Pumpkin Hill Preserve and build nearly 100 new homes. Residents say it could increase flooding in the area and make homes vulnerable to fires.
News4Jax.com

JFRD breaks ground on Station 64 on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department broke ground on a new fire station on the Northside on Monday morning. Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Terrence Freeman, representatives from city council, and Chief Keith Powers attended the ceremony. Station 64 is one of several either in the...
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal pedestrian involved crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck and killed. A Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A, just south of 5th Street as a pedestrian walked into the southbound lane. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
