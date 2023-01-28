ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help locating a 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 33-year-old Judson Clairvoyant was last seen on January 28, at around 3 p.m. near Lake Carol Drive. Clairvoyant's father reported him missing the following day on Jan. 29.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES

January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy