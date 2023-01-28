Dirty Dozen Brass Band to appear at Texas Tech

Texas Tech University’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series (PLPS) will host the brass band, Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held in the Allen Theatre, inside the Student Union Building at 1502 Akron Ave. on campus.

General admission is $20. Texas Tech students are admitted free with a valid student ID, and parking is complimentary in the immediate vicinity, areas R03, R11, R07 and R13.

“We are so thrilled to start 2023 and open Black History Month with this energetic, bold concert,” said Dóri Bosnyák, lead administrator of the PLPS. “Celebrating more than 40 years, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a ‘musical gumbo,’ will truly offer a memorable evening to all.”

Offbeat Magazine recognized the band with its Lifetime Achievement in Music Award in 2021. “The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is arguably the most influential ensemble to emerge in New Orleans over the last 25 years. Its sway on the brass band scene has been staggering, spawning bands like the ReBirth, New Birth, Hot 8, Li’l Rascals, Soul Rebels and just about every other young brass ensemble presently performing.”

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will have a 90-minute set without intermission, followed by an audience meet-and-greet and CD signing.