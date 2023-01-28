Read full article on original website
KOCO
Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro
Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
KOCO
Armed carjacking that started in OKC left victim shaken up, multiple people arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY — An armed carjacking that started in Oklahoma City left a victim shaken up and multiple people behind bars. Exclusive video shows police chasing the suspects who crashed nearly 12 miles away in Norman after being pursued by police on icy roads, twice. A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home near 59th Street and McKinley Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting at SW Oklahoma City Buffalo Wild Wings
Things are back to normal at a southwest Oklahoma City Buffalo Wild Wings, but it was a different story less than 24 hours ago.
KOCO
4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
Crime Stoppers Tip Reveals Wanted NE OKC Murder Suspect's Location
A wanted murder suspect's run from the law ended on Monday thanks to help from a Crime Stoppers tip, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down 42-year-old Mark Stewart in northwest Oklahoma City. The victim, Lhazmon McClain, 36, posted a video on Facebook...
One injured in shooting at Oklahoma City apartment
Investigators have been busy as they investigate another shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
'Argument Turned Deadly': Stepfather Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting
A fight between family members over the weekend led to a deadly shooting at a Southwest Oklahoma City home. Miguel Hernandez- Garcia was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint for shooting his 20-year-old stepson Carlos Quijano. Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police says officers were called to a home...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Suspect booked for murder in 5th homicide for City of OKC
The suspect in a murder in Oklahoma City's Eastside was booked for murder on January 30, 2023, into the Oklahoma County Jail. The post Suspect booked for murder in 5th homicide for City of OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Southwest OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are responding to a rollover crash near Southwest 15 Street and I-44. It is unknown how many are involved in the crash, or if any roadways are blocked. This is a developing story.
News On 6
NW OKC Apartment Complex Damaged In Fire
Two units of an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City were damaged in a Monday morning fire. Firefighters were called to a complex around 9 a.m. near Northwest 31st Street and North May Avenue after passers-by reported seeing smoke and flames. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but some residents...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
kswo.com
1 killed in Caddo Co. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
1 Dead After Caddo County Crash
One person is dead after a crash that happened Monday morning in Fort Cobb. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person had died, but has yet to confirm the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KRMG
OHP rescues dog at side of highway
This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP.
YAHOO!
26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023
Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
News On 6
OKC Family Grateful for Firefighters Who Rescued Mom From Burning Home
An Oklahoma City family said they hope to meet the firefighters who rescued their mother from a burning home. Tia Self spent nearly a month in the hospital because of burns suffered during that house fire on Dec. 27 on Northwest 82nd Street. She was released from the hospital last week after getting several skin grafts across her body.
