Willmar man injured in collision with semi Friday
A Willmar man was injured when his car collided with a semi-truck on icy roads Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Dominga Ortiz Cortez, age 19, of Willmar, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Highway 7. At about 3:03 p.m., near mile post 118, the Equinox collided with an eastbound Volvo semi being driving by Craig Allen Zacher, age 56, of Langdon, North Dakota, which then went into the ditch.
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
Spicer/Willmar Polar Plunge surpasses the million dollar mark
(Spicer MN-) The 18th Annual Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge for Special Olympics took place Saturday at Saulsbury Beach in Spicer. This year’s event had 267 plungers and raised over $68,000 for Special Olympics MN. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt organized the local Polar Plunge all those years ago, and says this year the Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge reached a milestone by topping $1 MILLION DOLLARs since they began...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Willmar arson suspect has court date Monday
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar January 15th. Bail for 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is set at $75,000. Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and a review hearing takes place Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Lawren Mead
Lawren Mead, age 79 of Spicer, MN died on Sunday January 29, 2023 at his home in Spicer. Lawren celebration of life will be at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be held at a later date at the Roseville Cemetery in Haiwick, MN.
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
Dutch company exploring industrial hemp facility in Kandiyohi or Renville County
(Willmar MN-) A company from the Netherlands is considering building a hemp processing facility in either Kandiyohi or Renville County. Sarah Swedberg of the Kandiyohi County and Willmar Economic Development Commission says the as-yet unnamed company would use the hemp for industrial purposes... Your browser does not support the audio...
Man injured after being run off the road near Holloway
(Holloway MN-) An Appleton man was hurt in a Swift County crash last night. The state patrol says at 9:11 p.m. 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch. Johnson was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the other vehicle.
Michael Thissen
Michael Thissen, age 86, of Clara City, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Rice Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Clara Catholic Church. Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 10:30 AM. Interment following in the church cemetery.
DNR Warns Against Feeding Animals
(KNSI) – “Don’t feed the animals.”. You’ve probably seen those signs before. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is still true in the middle of a snowy winter. Staff have witnessed several examples of people dropping off bread crumbs and other food along the...
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
Eileen C. Sell
Eileen Caroline Sell, 99, formerly of Murdock, died Monday, January 30th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Friday, February 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm, Thursday at the church and continue one hour prior to service. Burial will be at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to the Diocesan Mission at San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Cardinals lose on the road at Brainerd
The Willmar Cardinal boys basketball team lost on the road at Brainerd Tuesday night with a final score of 98 to 69. The start of the game had a good pace with multiple lead changes, ties and few turnovers. It wasn’t until the last five minutes of the first half that Brainerd was able to pull away with a flurry of three pointers to head into halftime on top.
Hearing for Spicer rape suspect cancelled
(Willmar MN-) A hearing scheduled for Monday for a Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk has been cancelled. No future court date has been set yet for 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough who is currently free on bail. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport. Bail for Kimbrough was set at $500,000...he posted a bond and was released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
No Classes At Avon Elementary on Monday
AVON (WJON News) -- The Albany Area School District has announced there will be no classes on Monday at Avon Elementary. The classes have been canceled due to a mechanical issue. This affects Avon Elementary students only.
