New Bern following unbeaten football season with undefeated wrestling campaign
Whether it’s fall or winter, the fellas at New Bern don’t like losing. The football and wrestling teams are a combined 31-0 as we head into the third round of the 4A dual-team postseason on Wednesday night. The wrestling team sports a 15-0 mark and is seeded No....
Croatan boys lean on free throws while beating foul-prone Dixon 62-56 on road
HOLLY RIDGE — Solid free-throw shooting helped the Croatan boys basketball team captured a 62-56 win at Dixon on Friday. The Cougars (11-7 overall) were put to the charity stripe 26 times in the game as Dixon (5-13) struggled to stop fouling. They finished 8-for-8 in the second quarter and 9-for-12 in the fourth alone.
Former Mariner football standout and ECU special teams staple Donald enters NCAA transfer portal
GREENVILLE — If Maceo Donald has played his last football game in the purple and gold, he at least leaves on a high note. The East Carolina redshirt senior put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. “I just want to explore my options,” the former East...
Cougar girls drop first conference game 37-30 at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — One night after it took sole possession of first place in the 3A Coastal Conference, the conference showed the Croatan girls basketball team how even it is this season. The Cougars fell at Dixon 37-30 on Friday in a meeting between the league’s first- and fifth-place...
Croatan’s Steffy, West’s Riley capture regional titles in first-ever girls only wrestling tourney
HAVELOCK — Two county grapplers took the top of the podium at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s East Regional Tournament on Thursday. Croatan’s Angelica Steffy and West Carteret’s Kenley Riley both won their brackets to become regional champions and set themselves up nicely for the Women’s Invitational state tournament slated to start on Friday.
West girls back in hunt for Coastal crown with 37-33 win at Swansboro
SWANSBORO — Going into the game at Swansboro on Tuesday, the West Carteret girls basketball team’s door to a potential conference title was only cracked. It got flung open when the Patriots defeated the Pirates 37-33 and Croatan lost at home to White Oak. Now, West, Croatan and Swansboro all have two losses in what has become a three-way struggle for the 3A Coastal Conference.
Patriots take step back in race for boys Coastal title with 61-54 loss at Swansboro
SWANSBORO — The race for the 3A Coastal Conference championship got a lot more complicated for the West Carteret boys basketball team on Tuesday. The Patriots fell at Swansboro 61-54 to set up a three-way struggle for the lead in the standings. For now, White Oak leads the way at 5-1 while Swansboro is 5-2 and West is 4-2.
Croatan sweeps conference swim championships for fourth consecutive year
WINTERVILLE — The Croatan swim teams have been in a conference for four years, and for four consecutive years they have swept the league title meets. The Cougars made it 4-for-4 on Friday in the 3A Coastal Conference championship at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus. The girls posted 163 points...
Mariner girls rally for 75-61 triumph over Northside, beat Lejeune 65-28
YEATESVILLE — The East Carteret girls basketball team entered the second half Friday night trailing by one point at Northside-Pinetown. The Mariners proceeded to turn a 36-35 deficit into a 75-61 victory after outscoring the Panthers 40-25 after the break. East won its eighth straight game to move to...
East boys win fifth league game in a row with 85-44 victory over Northside-Pinetown
YEATESVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team set a season high for points in a quarter Friday night with 32 versus Northside-Pinetown. The Mariners outscored the home team by 24 points in the opening frame on their way to an 85-44 victory. East (12-6) won its fifth 1A/2A...
West makes county history with diving team; four Patriots show much progress in just a few weeks
MOREHEAD CITY — Someone has to be the first. Four student-athletes at West Carteret have decided to answer that call. Braxton Morris, Sam Suggs, Colton Ellis and David Garner are the first diving team in county history. “I’m out here to kick butt, but I’m most likely going to...
Patriot grapplers fall 47-28 in first round of dual state playoffs at West Brunswick
SHALLOTTE — The West Carteret wrestling team fell to West Brunswick 47-28 on Saturday in the first round of the 3A state dual playoffs. The Patriots traveled to First Flight for the dual as the No. 12 seed overall and the second-seeded team from the 3A Coastal Conference. They slipped to 27-15 in dual team action this season.
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — When Madison Bowen isn’t swimming, she’s reading books about swimming. “I just finished an autobiography of one of my favorite swimmers, Elizabeth Beisel,” she said. It’s not just a sport for the Croatan sophomore, it’s a lifestyle. She shows up to practice...
Randall Powers, 73; service Feb. 4
Randall Lloyd Powers, 73, formally resided in the town of Bogue and Morehead City, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Catonsville, Maryland, with family by his side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church...
Down East Duck Run to honor Fulcher; 5K race set for Feb. 11 in Atlantic
ATLANTIC — Stephanie Fulcher may be gone, but she is not forgotten. The Down East Duck Run will be used to honor her memory on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Atlantic. On Feb. 13, 2022, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 leaving Englehard went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore in about 60 feet of water.
Ray Wells, 90; service Feb 2
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the home of Ronnie Wells, 901 Oak Dr., Morehead City, NC 28557. In Northwoods Subdivision. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead...
CCC walking trail is complete, open to the public
— Those needing a place to take a brisk walk have a new option thanks to completion of a 1.3-mile walking trail through the campus of Carteret Community College. The college started the three-phase project in 2021, and the third and final phase was completed in mid-January. Total cost of...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. MARGIE S. WRIGHT, Cape Carteret. Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape...
Atlantic Beach Council picks new town manager after in-depth search
ATLANTIC BEACH — In a brief special meeting Monday morning in the town hall off West Fort Macon Boulevard, the Atlantic Beach Council voted 5-0 to hire John O’Daniel as the town’s next manager, effective March 6. Mayor Trace Cooper said O’Daniel, 32, has about a decade...
Margie Wright, 80; incomplete
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
