SWANSBORO — Going into the game at Swansboro on Tuesday, the West Carteret girls basketball team’s door to a potential conference title was only cracked. It got flung open when the Patriots defeated the Pirates 37-33 and Croatan lost at home to White Oak. Now, West, Croatan and Swansboro all have two losses in what has become a three-way struggle for the 3A Coastal Conference.

SWANSBORO, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO