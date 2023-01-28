ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Brother of Tyre Nichols says he hopes all five cops die

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 4 days ago

The brother of Tyre Nichols said he hopes the Memphis cops who fatally beat his brother wind up dead, too.

“You want my truth?… I hope they die,” Jamal Dupree, who lives in Sacramento, told FOX 40 News after Tennessee prosecutors announced the charges against the five recently-fired officers.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Demond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were indicted by a grand jury and taken into custody in connection with the Jan. 10 death of Nichols on Thursday.

Each were charged with seven counts, including one count of second-degree murder , one count of aggravated assault, one count of official oppression and two counts each of aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct. They’d all bonded out by Friday morning.

Tyre Nichols died on Jan. 10.
Family of Tyre Nichols
Jamal Dupree, Nichols’ brother, said he hopes the five officers “die.”
Fox News

“It doesn’t really mean nothing at this time until they’re actually found guilty for the actual charges,” added Dupree. “There’s a good chance they can walk free from this.”

Dupree pointed out that his brother’s “last words were screaming for” his mother, “and they didn’t care.” His comments came before Memphis police released the harrowing bodycam video of Nichols’ beatdown on Friday.

The brutal body camera video showed Nichols, being beaten, pepper sprayed and Tasered by multiple cops during a traffic stop .

Jamal Dupree at a protest in Nichols’ honor last week.
AP
All five officers were arrested and charged with murder this week.
AP

The FedEx worker —  who had no known police record — can be heard on the horrific footage claiming he “didn’t do anything,” as the five black officers attempt to detain him, but before they can cuff him he escapes, leading to a second altercation where they kick, club and beat him.

During the second incident, which took place just 100 yards from his home, the 29-year-old dad, who was also black, repeatedly yells “Mom!” as officers attempt to handcuff him.

Nichols, moaning in pain, says “alright” and appears to give up as the police pin him on his stomach and cuff him. Nichols died from his injuries three days later.

