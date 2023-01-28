Read full article on original website
Gov. Lujan Grisham Announces Legislation Designed To Combat Funding Of Organized Crime In New Mexico
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today the introduction of legislation designed to combat the funding of organized crime through retail theft and support the prosecution of organized retail crime. Sponsored by Rep. Marian Matthews, House Bill 234 will target offenders funding organized crime through retail theft,...
New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Enrolls 64 Cadets
SANTA FE — Cadets from 24 New Mexico agencies lined up at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Sunday afternoon with luggage and book bags in tow. The 64 individuals who arrived in civilian dress emerged several hours later in cadet uniforms. The 205th New Mexico Law Enforcement...
House Panel Discusses Big Changes To Game And Fish Department Management In New Mexico
Two bills to make big changes to wildlife management in New Mexico got their first hearing in a House committee Saturday. House Bill 183, which would abolish the Game and Fish Department and turn it into a division within the Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources Department, stalled on a 5-5 vote, with one Democrat joining the Republicans to oppose it. However, House Bill 184, which would change the way seats are allocated on the State Game Commission by getting rid of the current system of districts and creating seats for specific groups such as conservationists and hunters, made it out of the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on a 6-3 vote.
Arnold Tool Pre-Trial Risk-Assessment: Crutch Or Crystal Ball?
The New Mexico Legislature’s debate over crime is beginning to take form, centering on two key issues:. Whether suspects accused of serious offenses should be detained in jail as a matter of course; and. Whether a risk assessment process known as the Arnold Tool is a threat to public...
AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day
Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
House Bill 8: Unleashing Opportunity From The Heart And Soul Of New Mexico
House Bill 8 supporters from across New Mexico gathered Thursday with House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse. Courtesy/NMHD. New Mexico House Democrats News:. SANTA FE — Artists, creatives, craftspeople and entrepreneurs from across New Mexico Thursday joined House Majority Whip Reena...
American Federation Of Teachers NM Commends PED Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus For Lifetime Of Service To New Mexico Public Education
ALBUQUERQUE – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico (AFT NM) President Whitney Holland issued the following statement to mark the retirement of Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary:. “Today’s news of the retirement of Dr. Kurt Steinhaus will leave an enormous gap in the work and...
As New Mexico Water Trust Fund Dries Up, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth Champions Bill To Infuse It With $250M
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, exits the Senate floor Thursday. Wirth is sponsoring a bill to appropriate $250 million from the general fund to the Water Trust Fund. Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican. The Santa Fe New Mexican. A state fund that has helped finance...
Governor Announces Retirement Of Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus Following ‘Distinguished Career In New Mexico Public Education’
SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Saturday announced today the retirement of Public Education Department Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus after a lengthy and distinguished career in New Mexico public education. “I am deeply grateful to Secretary Steinhaus for his lifelong and tireless service in pursuit...
State Job Training Funds Approved For 10 Companies
SANTA FE — The Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) Board has approved funding to support the training of up to 87 new employees and 6 interns at ten companies throughout New Mexico for the month of January, Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced today. JTIP applicants...
Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6
ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
Op-Ed: Steps To Reduce Impact Of Climate Change On New Mexico’s Forests And Surrounding Communities
For years, climate experts have been warning that our planet is undergoing changes that would make extreme weather events more common—and this past year, New Mexico saw those predictions come true. Extremely dry and windy weather in the spring and early summer created the perfect conditions for what proved to be the worst wildfire season in our state’s modern history. Then, a mere few weeks later, heavier than normal monsoon rains dropped nearly 20 inches of rain on parts of the state, flooding areas that had been scorched by the fires.
New Mexico Lawmakers Take Field Trip To Get Firsthand Taste Of School Meals
Members of the powerful Senate Finance Committee took a field trip Friday to get a taste of what New Mexico students are eating at school — part of a fact-finding mission as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham champions a proposal to provide pupils free breakfast and lunch regardless of family income.
2023 New Mexico Black Business Summit Feb. 7-8
New Mexico Economic Development Departments JEDI Office News:. The African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber, CABQ Office of Black Community Engagement, Minority Business Development Agency, New Mexico Economic Development Department’s JEDI Office, New Mexico Small Business Administration, and more are coming together to host a black business summit in honor of black history month for business owners and entrepreneurs across the state at the Albuquerque Convention Center and online on Feb 7-8.
LANL: ‘Making An Impact & How We’re Driving Toward A Sustainable Future’
New data reveals the Laboratory’s positive economic impact on New Mexico. Read the full report here. Courtesy/LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) shares a compilation of news stories on “Making an impact and How we are driving toward a sustainable future.”. Operations: How we’re driving toward a sustainable...
