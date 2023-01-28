Read full article on original website
John Fury To Jake Paul: Be Prepared To Get Taken Out On a Stretcher!
John Fury, father and trainer of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), believes his son will obliterate YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, next month. Paul and Fury will collide on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to meet on two prior occasions, with Fury being...
Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now
Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
Arum Expects Navarrete-Wilson Winner To Defend WBO 130-Pound Crown Versus Valdez
Oscar Valdez will watch from a ringside seat Friday night as Emanuel Navarrete and Liam Wilson fight for the WBO junior lightweight title Valdez once owned. Mexico’s Valdez was supposed to face Navarrete, his countryman, for that unclaimed championship in a 12-round main event ESPN will televise from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson replaced Valdez in mid-December because Valdez suffered an undisclosed injury while training.
Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts
Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
WBC Prez Expects Beterbiev To Face Callum Smith Next, Not Bivol
Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council, closed the door to an immediate undisputed fight between their light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, and follow unbeaten compatriot Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev retained the WBC, IBF, WBO titles last weekend in London, with a stoppage win over Anthony Yarde. Bivol saw action...
Richardson Hitchins Believes He Should Be Headlining His Own Shows
While talented, the young career of Richardson Hitchins, at least from his point of view, has stalled. After a strong showing in the 2016 Olympic Games, the now 25-year-old inked a promotional contract with Mayweather Promotions. From there, Hitchins was convinced that he aligned himself with the sort of promotional muscle that would allow him to become a star.
Richardson Hitchins: Prograis is Realistic Matchup For This Year or Next
Richardson Hitchins has thanked promoter Eddie Hearn for bringing him back to New York as he prepares to defend his IBF North American Super-Lightweight title against John Bauza at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Hitchins (15-0 7 KOs) last...
Yarde: Beterbiev Said To Me, As A Professional, That’s The Hardest Fight He’s Ever Had
Anthony Yarde confirmed what was evident earlier Saturday night, that he gave Artur Beterbiev the most difficult fight of his professional career. Yarde relayed an exchange he had with Beterbiev following the unbeaten IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion’s eighth-round, technical-knockout win during a post-fight interview with BT Sport. “That’s what...
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Sergey Kovalev-Thabiso Mchunu Semifinal Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC
Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.
Keyshawn Davis Wants To Get His Hands On Jeremiah Nakathila: "That's The Fight I Want"
It’s become clear that Keyshawn Davis has no interest in taking the slow and meticulous route on his way up the pugilistic ladder. Instead, the 23-year-old from Norfolk, Virginia, has continued to point a daring finger in the face of the lightweight division’s elite. After yet another banner...
Jason Moloney, Top Rank To No Longer Pursue WBC Title; Nonito Donaire Awaits Next Named Opponent
Nonito Donaire will need a new dance partner in pursuit of a fourth bantamweight title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed Jason Moloney—through promoter Top Rank—has broken away from talks to face Donaire for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. The development comes well ahead of the February 17 deadline assigned to a matchup that was more than months in the making.
Arum Says He's ‘Hopeful’ that Taylor-Catterall II Gets Rescheduled For June
The snake-bitten rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall may not get rescheduled until the summer, according to Taylor’s promoter. Scotland’s Taylor, the WBO 140-pound champion, was set to square off against England’s Catterall on March 4 in Scotland, but the fight was postponed last week due to an injury (a torn plantar fascia) Taylor suffered during his training camp.
Jake Paul ‘Definitely Still Doubts’ Fury Will Fight Him; UFC Veteran Mike Perry On Standby
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury went face-to-face in the ring Saturday night, just four weeks before they’re yet again scheduled to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury talked trash as if he is completely confident that he’ll beat Paul in their eight-round, 185-pound cruiserweight fight. Paul still isn’t quite convinced that he’ll finally fight Fury on February 26.
Beterbiev vs. Smith: Top Rank Exec Floats Fight For ‘End of Summer’ In Montreal
Artur Beterbiev’s next fight is already taking preliminary shape. The WBC, WBO, IBF Russian light heavyweight bruiser is coming off a thrilling eighth-round stoppage over game Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger, last Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London. According to Carl Moretti, the vice president of...
Jake Paul: Fury Family Will Disown Tommy After I Knock Him The F--- Out
After two false starts, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally fight. Their bout will be a pay-per-view broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the UK on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On Jan. 28, Paul and Fury leveraged the stage presented...
Jesus Ramos-Joey Spencer To Land On Benavidez-Plant March 25 Showtime PPV Event
A pair of unbeaten, rising contenders are set to meet on the undercard of a highly anticipated grudge match. BoxingScene.com has learned that terms have been finalized for a junior middleweight clash between Jesus Ramos and Joey Spencer. The matchup is the first of three undercard bouts confirmed for the March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show is headlined by the already announced David Benavidez-Caleb Plant interim WBC super middleweight title fight.
Tyson Fury: Jake Paul Is A Decent Boxer, Tommy Has To Really Focus – ‘There's Big Pressure'
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finds himself fully fixed in the middle of the storyline featuring his half-brother Tommy’s upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The two will clash on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of false starts around a pair of previously announced bouts. Ever...
