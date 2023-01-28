ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Frank58
4d ago

Funny they just finished the Jane burn circle interchange off of Congress Parkway to the Dan Ryan and the Eisenhower expressway that project cost 800 million dollars and took 9 years to finally complete it just tells you how lousy construction is today when we built the entire Kennedy expressway in less than 10 years

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver runs red light on South State Street, hits another car and two pedestrians

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car ran a red light and hit another car and two pedestrians in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday night.At 7 p.m., a black Mercedes Benz was traveling north on State Street near 75th Street, alongside the Dan Ryan Expressway, when its driver disobeyed a red light, police said. The Mercedes hit a red 2014 Camry – which was headed east on 75th Street, police said.The Mercedes then spun out and hit a tree – and also hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said. The occupants of the black Mercedes bailed out and an off, police said. The driver of the red Toyota was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.The pedestrians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.No one was in custody late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Driver dies after car plunges into icy pond in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — A person has died after being rescued from a vehicle that plunged into an icy pond in Aurora. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near South Eola and Montgomery Road. Officers responded to the scene and five officers rescued the driver who was inside the Toyota. The person, identified as 23-year-old […]
AURORA, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Girl Scout cookies reported stolen as truck being unloaded on Higgins

About six cases of Girl Scout cookies were reported stolen at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, during the unloading of cookies from a truck in the 6100 block of West Higgins Avenue, according to Chicago police. The cases reportedly were being unloaded as part of a centralized pickup area...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Suburban woman accused of robbing man on North Side

CHICAGO — A suburban woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a man on the North Side. Just before 12:20 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of West School Street. Moments earlier, police allege Kiarra Tyler, 24, of Crest Hill, robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2300 block...
CREST HILL, IL
cwbchicago.com

Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report

COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
CHICAGO, IL
106.9 KROC

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy