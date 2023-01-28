ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
Myrtle Beach man 'not capable of taking care of himself' reported missing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thomas (Tommy) Wayne Bailey, 37, was reported missing by family members on Monday afternoon. Thomas' family says he's homeless and frequents areas in Downtown Myrtle Beach, such as near the Skywheel, the boardwalk, The Midtown Hotel, the soup kitchen on Joe White avenue and the Shell gas station on 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County. Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. A man inside a room fired a gun...
Marion County bridge closure could last until May

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
Myrtle Beach announces what's new for 2023 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach. This year particularly brings an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants and lodging and transportation options for travelers. “Myrtle Beach International...
