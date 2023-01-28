Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Personal belongings of missing duck hunter found near Ocean Isle Beach
(WPDE) — Personal items belongings, including a wallet and waders, belonging to 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle were found on Tuesday off the coast of Ocean Isle Beach, according to a Facebook post from Doyle's wife. Lakelyn Doyle posted to Facebook around 6:30 p.m. saying, "Tyler's items have...
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
wpde.com
Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in Myrtle Beach area hotel after shootout, one officer injured, SLED says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A man was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured after a shootout during a standoff at a Myrtle Beach area hotel, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Hendrix Herschel Washington, 39....
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man 'not capable of taking care of himself' reported missing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thomas (Tommy) Wayne Bailey, 37, was reported missing by family members on Monday afternoon. Thomas' family says he's homeless and frequents areas in Downtown Myrtle Beach, such as near the Skywheel, the boardwalk, The Midtown Hotel, the soup kitchen on Joe White avenue and the Shell gas station on 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
WMBF
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out. Deputies investigating 3rd shooting on Georgetown Co. street in 1 week. Deputies are searching for the gunman behind the third shooting in a week along Meadow Street in Georgetown...
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County. Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. A man inside a room fired a gun...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Investigators searching for 16-year-old boy who disappeared
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Investigators in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson, 16, was reported as missing from his home in Georgetown early Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a grey Champion shirt and blue jeans.
roadtripsandcoffee.com
Things to Do at the 9 Fishing Piers on the Grand Strand Around Myrtle Beach
What do a restaurant, an observation deck, and a record holder have in common? They are all part of fishing piers along the Grand Strand from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet. Stretching across the beaches over the water, these fishing piers offer food, entertainment, pleasant vista, and of course, lots of fishing!
wpde.com
Marion County bridge closure could last until May
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet woman gives back to Myrtle Beach High School students
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman wants to make sure local high school students can get gowns for prom. Christine Nelson is collecting dresses for high school girls who may not be able to afford their own. Her mom Joan originally started the collection drive nine...
Great Horned Owl rescued from roadway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An injured Great Horned Owl was brought to the Barefoot Resort firehouse by a good samaritan Saturday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The owl was brought to the firehouse for treatment after he was found injured in a roadway, fire crews said. Crews contacted Carolina Wildlife […]
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
WMBF
Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed a 39-year-old man died from his injuries after an hours-long barricade situation in Surfside late Sunday night. Hendrix Herschel Washington, 39, died from injuries on the scene at The Road Side Inn in Surfside Beach. Washington, originally from Charleston,...
wpde.com
Dillon Co. family refuses to believe loved one isn't alive after disappearing 13 years ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Graves and German families of Dillon County said they are refusing to believe that their loved one isn't alive after going missing 13 years ago in Sumter County. Brandon "Peanut" Graves has been missing since Jan. 30, 2010. At the time, he was...
wpde.com
65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach announces what's new for 2023 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach. This year particularly brings an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants and lodging and transportation options for travelers. “Myrtle Beach International...
