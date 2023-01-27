Read full article on original website
Florida deputies return missing dog to owner after former nanny allegedly stole her
Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner's former nanny allegedly stole her.
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
McLaren 570S driver nearly 65 mph above speed limit in Lee County, arrested
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:dd85c0db1d00b495d931d03 Player Element ID: 6319473419112. A Naples man was arrested for driving almost 65 mph over the speed limit in a McLaren on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
Search Underway For Murder Suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, On The Run In Florida
The search is on for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. Investigators say Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was
Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County
A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop
A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
Seriously injured 27 year old airlifted to hospital after Charlotte County crash
A crash, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday in Charlotte County led to a seriously injured 27-year-old man getting airlifted to a hospital. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 27-year-old man from Fort Myers, was in the outside lane driving north on I-75 near mile marker 153.
2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets
Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready
NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Charlotte High School student arrested for making threat on Snapchat
The Punta Gorda Police Department says it arrested a Charlotte High School student on Thursday for making a threat against the school on Snapchat. Officers say they received a tip about the threat from North Port police that a student posted on Snapchat, saying they planned to “shoot up” the school.
K9 Lucy Helps DeSoto County Detective With Drug Bust
This week Detective Albritton busted this sneaky suspect and convicted felon, Bryan Jeffery Lucas, on a traffic stop! It was a team effort as K9 Lucy conducted a free air sniff and found both methamphetamine and marijuana during the search. Bryan Lucas was arrested and booked into DeSoto County Jail...
Deadly crash near Lehigh Acres Saturday morning
A deadly crash on State Road-82 in Collier County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-82 off Church Road just outside of Lehigh Acres. The crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-82 near the scene. It’s unclear how many people were killed in...
Cement truck overturns on I-75 in Charlotte County
Florida Highway Patrol is handling a cement truck rollover on I-75 near the exit ramp for Kings Highway.
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
Edison Mall reopened following water main break repair
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Edison Mall is closed following a water main break on Saturday. Some stores have shared online that they are closed for the day. The mall will be closed until further repairs are done.
