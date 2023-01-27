ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

McLaren 570S driver nearly 65 mph above speed limit in Lee County, arrested

A Naples man was arrested for driving almost 65 mph over the speed limit in a McLaren on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County

A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets

Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
ESTERO, FL
NBC 2

Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready

NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
NAPLES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte High School student arrested for making threat on Snapchat

The Punta Gorda Police Department says it arrested a Charlotte High School student on Thursday for making a threat against the school on Snapchat. Officers say they received a tip about the threat from North Port police that a student posted on Snapchat, saying they planned to “shoot up” the school.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
classiccountry1045.com

K9 Lucy Helps DeSoto County Detective With Drug Bust

This week Detective Albritton busted this sneaky suspect and convicted felon, Bryan Jeffery Lucas, on a traffic stop! It was a team effort as K9 Lucy conducted a free air sniff and found both methamphetamine and marijuana during the search. Bryan Lucas was arrested and booked into DeSoto County Jail...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash near Lehigh Acres Saturday morning

A deadly crash on State Road-82 in Collier County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-82 off Church Road just outside of Lehigh Acres. The crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-82 near the scene. It’s unclear how many people were killed in...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

