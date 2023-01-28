ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore: Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by uncollected trash

Flying can make some people nervous. That's especially the case at Beirut, Lebanon's international airport. The runway is beside a polluted beach and landfill on one side and densely populated areas on the other. NPR's Ruth Sherlock had a look. (SOUNDBITE OF WAVES CRASHING) RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: What are the...
An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves at least 28 dead

ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast has risen to 28 and more than 65 wounded, according to Mohammad Asim, a spokesman at Lady Reading Hospital, a major hospital in the city. At a...
Morning news brief

The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East. Antony Blinken met with Israel's prime minister yesterday. Today, he crosses an Israeli checkpoint into the occupied West Bank and meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The West Bank is where the Israeli military has been conducting raids, and it's where some Palestinians cheered after they saw news of a gunman's attack on Israelis outside a synagogue.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

