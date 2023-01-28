Read full article on original website
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Latest on Ukraine: British tank training for Ukrainian troops has begun (Jan. 30)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Ukrainian troops will begin training in the United Kingdom to use the country's Challenger 2, following the British government's pledge to send a squadron of the tanks to Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund releases its latest...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Encore: Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by uncollected trash
Flying can make some people nervous. That's especially the case at Beirut, Lebanon's international airport. The runway is beside a polluted beach and landfill on one side and densely populated areas on the other. NPR's Ruth Sherlock had a look. (SOUNDBITE OF WAVES CRASHING) RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: What are the...
An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves at least 28 dead
ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast has risen to 28 and more than 65 wounded, according to Mohammad Asim, a spokesman at Lady Reading Hospital, a major hospital in the city. At a...
Israel clears a hurdle for visa-free U.S. travel — but there are strings attached
TEL AVIV — As Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Jerusalem, the State Department has announced Israeli tourists may qualify for visa-free travel to the U.S., but only if Israel stops discriminating against Arab Americans. Israelis were rejected for U.S. visas last year at a low rate.
U.S. view on Israel: Could Blinken's Israel visit temporarily cool down tensions?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Middle East envoy Dennis Ross about the visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Morning news brief
The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East. Antony Blinken met with Israel's prime minister yesterday. Today, he crosses an Israeli checkpoint into the occupied West Bank and meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The West Bank is where the Israeli military has been conducting raids, and it's where some Palestinians cheered after they saw news of a gunman's attack on Israelis outside a synagogue.
