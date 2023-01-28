What's Up: Finals of 'EC's The Voice' set for today at COA

TODAY

‘EC’s The Voice’

The final round of the local singing contest, “Elizabeth City’s The Voice,” will be held at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit the online ticket website https://www.onthestage.com.

Battle of the Bands

Arts of the Albemarle will host its first Battle of the Bands event at 8 p.m. at AoA’s Maguire Theater. The event will feature eight bands competing for a first-place prize of $500 and a recording session with Viking Sound Studios. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

MONDAY

EC Rotary Club

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. The meeting will be the club’s quarterly open assembly.

TUESDAY

Shopping trip

The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.

Library program

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on ice for kids ages 3-5 with an adult at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Opioid committee

The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will host a public meeting to discuss the county’s use of opioid settlement funds at College of The Albemarle’s John Woods Technology Center at 1208 N Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.

History for Lunch

Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program will host documentarian Marvin Tupper Jones, who will discuss the families of U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War at the History for Lunch program at the museum at noon. Program will be both in person and on Zoom.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Fleet Reserve 293

Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at 7 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City. For details on the Ladies Auxiliary meeting, check with the unit president.

THURSDAY

Photography Club

The Elizabeth City Photo Club will meet in the community room of the Pasquotank Library from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a cooking demonstration and tasting event at 10 a.m.

FRIDAY

VFW fish fry

VFW Post 6060 will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 a plate. All proceeds go to the post’s new “Community Care Program” designed to assist citizens in need throughout our community.

Employer Summit

Friday is the deadline to register for the Employer Resource Summit to be held at the K.E. White Center in Elizabeth City, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The forum’s title, “Building a Resilient Workforce Through Community Partnerships.” Register by emailing DO5-SMB-CMD@uscg.mil.

UPCOMING

Midwifery in South

Zaina René, a senior history major at Elizabeth City State University, will give a presentation on midwifery, “If You Have Any Left, Keep It: A Womanist Analysis of Midwife Regulation in the United States South during the Early Twentieth Century,” at the Pasquotank County Library, Monday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m.

Pasquotank GOP

The Pasquotank Republican Party will hold its annual precinct meeting at First Christian Church’s fellowship hall at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.

History for Lunch

Dr. Paul Liu, a professor at N.C. State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 8, at noon. Liu will provide a virtual lecture on sea level rise and its effects on rural northeastern North Carolina. The program will be both in person and online. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend remotely.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Camden Active Adults

Attendees of the Camden Center for Active Adults will attend the History for Lunch lecture at Museum of the Albemarle and then have lunch downtown, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will pay for their own lunch.

Tot time at museum

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program for kids ages 3-5 on the state’s bird on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Attendees will participate in a hands-on activity.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Adam Project,” Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m.

Black Panther Party

Rachel Roundtree, a senior history major at Elizabeth City State University, will give a presentation on the Black Panther Party, “Service to the People: The Black Panther Party and ‘Survival Programs,’ 1967-82,” at the Pasquotank Library Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.

History for Lunch

Dr. Glen Bowman, history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon. Bowman’s presentation will be on academics and athletics at the former P.W. Moore High School during the middle period of the school’s history, starting from the mid-1930s and ending with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a wine bottle craft event Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stuffed peppers/liver & onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Rosenwald School

Dr. Melissa Stuckey will give a presentation entitled, “Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Elizabeth City State University’s Rosenwald Practice School” at the Pasquotank County Library Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.

Living History

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Black History Month program for school groups with its Frederick Douglass Living History program on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9:30 a.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Nathan M. Richardson, an actor, will talk to students about Douglass’ early life as an enslaved person, escape to freedom and rise to become one of the nation’s foremost writers, speakers and abolitionists prior to the Civil War. The program is designed for students in grades 4-12 and can be livestreamed on request.

‘History of Maroons’

J. Brent Morris, professor of history at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort, will give a lecture and attend a book-signing event for his book, “Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp,” at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.

Rosenwald school doc

Documentary filmmakers Tom Lassiter and Jerry Snyder will host a film screening and talk about their film, “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina” on ECSU’s campus Saturday, Feb. 18. The time and location will be announced.

Sit-in marker talk

Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the 1960 sit-ins in Elizabeth City in a talk entitled, “Behind Downtown Elizabeth City’s Newest Historical Marker: The February 1960 Sit-Ins at W.T. Grant,” at the Pasquotank County Library, Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried fish meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a chili “cook-in” and Valentine’s party on Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.

ONGOING

Volunteers needed

The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.