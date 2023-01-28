Read full article on original website
cbs17
Car crash kills SC high school football player; deadly wreck is among 5 in just a day
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver lost control of their car on East Jerry Road near the intersection with Brown Road around midnight. According to troopers, the truck driver...
Driver dies days after truck hit by vehicle running red light in Anderson Co.
A man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash days earlier in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Driver, 80, dies after vehicle runs red light, hits pickup truck, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — An elderly man has died after a crash involving a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to an Upstate coroner's office. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Gerald Tucker, 80, of Anders, died Tuesday of multiple traumatic injuries at AnMed Health Center. MORE HEADLINES. Shore said...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
Suspect charged in shooting during Greer car break-in, police say
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who confronted him while breaking into a vehicle in Greer.
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
WYFF4.com
Elderly man killed in deadly Spartanburg crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An elderly man was killed Sunday morning after a deadly crash, according to Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The coroner said that the crash happened Sunday morning on East Main Street in Duncan. The coroner identified the victim as Fred William Burnett Senior, 90, of Moore. According...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville
An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
Cause of death revealed after two found dead in Upstate home
A murder suicide has now been confirmed after two people were fatally shot at an Upstate home. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
WYFF4.com
Union County Sheriff's Office hosts vigil following death of Tyre Nichols
UNION, S.C. — The Union Co. Sheriff's Office hosted a vigil Tuesday evening to talk about transparency, accountability, and unity all after the tragic event that took place in Memphis. Leaders with the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies emphasized they want to do things the right way.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe
GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
FOX Carolina
18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. The Laurens County Coroner said...
Four people die in separate weekend crashes
Upstate highways continue to be die-ways , as 4 people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The 1st crash happened around 630 Friday night on Highway 25 near Sterling Grove Road about 3 miles north of Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
90-year-old man dies after crash in Spartanburg Co.
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash that happened in Spartanburg County on Sunday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Main Street near SC 290 at around 10:42 a.m. Officials say a Ford Mustang was driving west on 290 when a Toyota...
Investigation ongoing after two found dead inside Greenville County home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Homicide Investigators are on the scene at the home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
